medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Indian Health News

First Indigenous Artificial Aortic Valve Launched

by Mohamed Fathima S on  December 9, 2018 at 12:24 PM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

First indigenously designed and manufactured artificial aortic valve for patients who are at a high risk of undergoing open heart valve replacement surgery was launched by the global medical device maker Meril Life Sciences. The launch is a significant breakthrough of Make in India initiative.
First Indigenous Artificial Aortic Valve Launched
First Indigenous Artificial Aortic Valve Launched

The Transcatheter Aortic Heart Valve Replacement (TAVR), which will be sold under the brand name "Myval", is a minimally invasive procedure in which the doctor places a artificial valve into the patient's diseased valve via a catheter inserted through the femoral artery (large artery in groin).

It is an alternative way to replace diseased valves without undergoing traditional open heart procedure, which some patients may not receive well.

"Meril is the first Indian company to commercially make this therapy available in the country. Through the commercialization of this technology, Meril will soon bring the next generation treatment modality to thousands of patients across the country and globally," said Sanjeev Bhatt, VP Corporate Strategy, Meril Life Sciences.

TAVR has been dominated by US-based medical devices makers Medtronics and Edwards Lifesciences.

"The novel Myval technology is associated with zero new pacemaker implantation rates post procedure (which is an important benefit for the patient already treated for valve replacement). Pacemaker is an additional device that may be placed post TAVR procedure," Bhatt told IANS.

"Keeping healthcare for all in mind, the price of the technology will be well within the range," he added.

The company has also received an approval from the Indian drug regulator Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for commercialization of TAVR.

The approval is based on successful results from a clinical trial done in India, involving 14 hospitals -- Fortis and Medanta-The Medicity and Eternal Hospital, Jaipur, to name a few, Bhatt said.

"The development of this valve, which is implanted non-surgically through a catheter is a great achievement for the 'Made in India' initiative that such an important R&D has happened from India in a field which till now has been dominated by only American devices," Principal Investigator Ashok Seth, Chairman of Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, told IANS.

TAVR is increasingly becoming a preferred alternative for surgical valve replacement because it is associated with faster recovery time.

"The first patient to receive Myval has completed 1.5 years and is living a symptom-free productive life. The valve was effective in relieving the patient's symptoms and reducing the death and hospitalization from the aortic stenosis," according to Ravinder Singh Rao, Interventional Cardiologist at Eternal.

"Myval TAVR technology will be a boon for millions of patients suffering from aortic stenosis," Rao said.

No major adverse cardiac, cerebral and renal events were observed at six-months follow-up and zero mortality among the patients in the trial.



Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Recommended Reading

Prosthetic Heart Valves

A prosthetic heart valve is an artificial device surgically implanted into the heart to replace a heart valve that has become damaged.

Aortic Valve Stenosis

Aortic valve Stenosis is an abnormal narrowing of the c valve. Symptoms include angina, and that of heart failure. Aortic valve replacement is effective therapy.

Mitral Valve Regurgitation and Mitral Valve Replacement

Mitral valve replacement is replacing the diseased mitral valve with an artificial valve.

Mitral Valve Stenosis And Mitral Valve Replacement

Mitral valve replacement is a surgical heart procedure to correct either the narrowing (stenosis) or the leakage (regurgitation).

Bicuspid Aortic Valve

Bicuspid aortic valve is a congenital condition where the aortic valve has only two leaflets instead of the normal three-leaflet shape.

More News on:

Aortic Valve Stenosis Bicuspid Aortic Valve 

What's New on Medindia

Benefits of Fox Nuts

Rolapitant for Treating Nausea and Vomiting

Fast Diet - An Efficient Weight Loss Method
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive