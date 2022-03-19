Finland Ranks No.1 in World Happiness Report

Advertisement

which uses global survey data to report on how people evaluate their own lives in more than 150 countries around the world reaching over 9 million people in 2021.says Professor John Helliwell of the University of British Columbia.Helliwell addsFor the fifth year in a row Finland takes the top spot as the happiest in the world. This year its score was significantly ahead of other countries in the top ten. Denmark continues to occupy second place, with Iceland up from 4th place last year to 3rd this year.Switzerland is 4th, followed by the Netherlands and Luxembourg. The top ten are rounded out by Sweden, Norway, Israel and New Zealand. The next five are Austria, Australia, Ireland, Germany and Canada, in that order. This marks a substantial fall for Canada, which was 5th ten years ago.says Professor Christopher Barrington-Leigh of McGill University.The rest of the top 20 include the United States at 16th (up from 19th last year), the UK and the Czechia still in 17th and 18th, followed by Belgium at 19th and France at 20th, its highest ranking yet. Overall, the three biggest gains were in Serbia, Bulgaria, and Romania. The biggest losses were in Lebanon, Venezuela, and Afghanistan.1. Finland2. Denmark3. Iceland4. Switzerland5. Netherlands6. Luxembourg7. Sweden8. Norway9. Israel10. New Zealand11. Austria12. Australia13. Ireland14. Germany15. CanadaJan-Emmanuel De Neve, the Director of the Wellbeing Research Centre at the University of Oxford notes thatsays McGill University Professor Christopher Barrington-Leigh. According to the researchers, this information can in turn help countries to craft policies aimed at achieving happier societies.Past reports have looked at the links between people's trust in government and institutions with happiness. The findings demonstrate that communities with high levels of trust are happier and more resilient in the face of a wide range of crises.Source: Eurekalert