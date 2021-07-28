by Colleen Fleiss on  July 28, 2021 at 11:29 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

FDA Requests Vaccine Makers to Test COVID Shots In More Children
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has asked Pfizer and Moderna to expand their clinical trial size on COVID-19 vaccines to include several thousand school-aged children before seeking authorization.

The move will help identify any potential safety signals.

The increase in trial size will also help assess whether a rare inflammation of the heart muscle, seen in young adults shortly after vaccination, is common in younger age groups, the Washington Post reported.


US President Joe Biden, at a CNN town hall meeting last week, said that children under 12 might have access to a vaccine "soon".

Currently, none of the three Covid-19 vaccines used in the US is available to children under the age of 12. Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson are still conducting clinical trials to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the vaccines in children under 12.

While results of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for children aged 5 to 11 were expected in September, these changes may delay the availability of the vaccines, the report said.

Authorisation of a Covid vaccine in children aged 5-11 may come by late October or early November, the Post quoted a federal official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The regulatory decision to increase the trial size means recruiting and vaccinating many more children. The government believes that since so many parents are eager to get their children vaccinated, enrolling more children will not be a problem, the official added.

Meanwhile, Moderna has said that the company was "actively discussing a proposal" with federal regulators to expand its trial, but had not settled on final numbers yet, Ray Jordan, a spokesman for the US pharma firm was quoted as saying.

He also predicted that the authorisation may happen in "winter 2021/early 2022".

On the other hand, Pfizer hasn't yet made any updates to its trial design or its timeline, according to Jerica Pitts, a spokeswoman for Pfizer.

The company had originally planned to report results in September for children ages 5 to 11, with results for children ages 2 to 5 expected to follow shortly and for children as young as 6 months in October or November.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges
India's COVID-19 vaccination program has been launched. It currently uses the vaccines Covishield and Covaxin. There are some issues and challenges that need to be overcome in order to vaccinate all Indians.
READ MORE
COVID-19: Diet Plan and Lifestyle Modifications for the Unlock Phase
Healthy eating habits and adherence to physical activity are required during COVID-19 lockdown. WHO has prepared a set of general tips that you could follow during the lockdown to stay fit and healthy.
READ MORE
Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Coronavirus is a large positive-strand RNA virus that is surrounded by a protein envelope. The virus obtains its name from the S protein spikes on its surface, which resemble a crown. The overall pattern of increasing coronavirus cases is shown to ...
READ MORE
New Inhalable Dry Antiviral Powder May Be Effective Against COVID
A new inhalable dry powder formulation of tamibarotene that shows broad-spectrum antiviral activity against SARS-CoV-2 has been developed by scientists.
READ MORE
Green Fungus
Green fungus or Aspergillosis is caused by a common mold, which exists both indoors and outdoors. Every day, people inhale Aspergillus spores, but it isn''t harmful. However, it affects people who have a weak immune system. If the infection is left untreated, it can cause pneumonia.
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE
Testicle Pain - Symptom Evaluation
A sudden, severe pain in the testis may be due to testicular torsion. Testicles inside the scrotum are very sensitive organs.
READ MORE
Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked
Childhood vaccination has saved many lives, yet lots more has to be done to increase awareness and eliminate myths regarding vaccines.
READ MORE
Torsion Testis
Torsion occurs when the testis spins, twisting the spermatic cord, causing reduced blood flow and testicular damage. Timely surgery may be needed to save the testis.
READ MORE
Undescended Testicles
An undescended testicle / testis is one that has not descended into the scrotal sac before birth. It can occur to just one or both the testicles.
READ MORE
Vaccination for Children
Vaccines are biological products that impart immunity to the recipient. Vaccines may be live attenuated, killed or toxoids.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

More News on:

Height and Weight-KidsUndescended TesticlesVaricoceleVaccination for ChildrenTesticle Pain - Symptom EvaluationTop 10 Vaccine Myths DebunkedTorsion TestisOrchidectomyNeck CrackingGreen Fungus