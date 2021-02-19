FDA Approves Drug To Protect Against Chemo-Induced Myelosuppression

The manufacturer said thatMyelosupression is life-threatening and one of the most severe adverse effects of chemotherapy. In myelosuppression, the count of red blood cells, white blood cells and platelets decreases. Hence, it increases the infection risk and can lead to severe anemia and/or bleeding.The company said,Three randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled studies were conducted that involved 245 patients with ES-SCLC. These patients were administered chemotherapy regimens that were based on the combination of etoposide and carboplatin (with or without the immunotherapy atezolizumab) or regimens that were based on topotecan.The patients were randomly assigned to receive trilaciclib or placebo before receiving chemotherapy.The results showed that thewhen compared with patients who received a placebo. Additionally, those patients who did develop severe neutropenia had shorter duration than those who received placebo.The most common side effects seen with trilaciclib included fatigue, low levels of potassium, phosphate, and calcium in blood, elevated liver enzymes- aspartate aminotransferase, headache, and pneumonia.In the future, clinical trials will be conducted by the company to assess the effect of trilaciclib on disease progression or survival with at least a 2-year follow up.Source: Medindia