Fake Tan may Not Protect You Against Skin Cancer

by Rishika Gupta on  July 27, 2018 at 6:09 PM
Fake or self-tanning products like sprays, ointments, gels that promise a tan after use may not actually prevent you from having skin cancer, finds a new study.
Researchers from the University of Minnesota conducted the study to understand the thought process of people and what brings them closer to skin cancer.

Fake or self-tanning products are popular among young, white, college-educated females and some bisexual men.

People who used these tanning products were more likely to visit the indoor tanning beds frequently, and they were also less likely to wear protective clothing or seek shade when outdoors which increased their risk of skin cancer.

And among those people who used indoor tanning beds which are already known to cause skin cancer.

Frequent users of sunless tanning product visited tanning salons more often than those who did not.

"Most evidence supports that sunless tanning products are safe to use and do not cause skin cancer. However, these products can only be effective in reducing skin cancer rates if they are able to help people disengage in risky behaviors such as indoor tanning or outdoor sunbathing," explained lead researcher Matthew Mansh.

