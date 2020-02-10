Face Masks Unlikely to Cause Carbon Dioxide Poisoning

Face masks are unlikely to cause overexposure to carbon dioxide, even in patients with lung disease, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Annals of the American Thoracic Society.



As several governments worldwide have made it compulsory to wear face masks during the coronavirus pandemic, the researchers, noted that some people were discouraging its use, alleging it may be a health risk.

‘During the COVID-19 pandemic, the wearing of face masks has become a highly political problem, with some individuals falsely claiming that wearing face masks may be putting people's health at risk. ’





The effects are minimum at most even in people with very severe lung impairment," stated Michael Campos, the study's co-author.



The feeling of breathlessness experienced by some healthy people while wearing masks is not synonymous with alterations in gas exchange. It likely happens from restriction of air flow with the mask in particular when higher ventilation is required (on exertion).



The solution is to slow down or remove the face mask if one is at a safe distance from other people.



The study assessed problems linked to changes in oxygen and carbon dioxide levels in healthy individuals and those with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) before and while using surgical masks.