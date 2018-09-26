medindia
Eye Infection in Contact Lens Wearers May Cause Blindness

by Iswarya on  September 26, 2018 at 5:10 PM
Cases of uncommon eye infection which can cause blindness is increasing in contact lens wearers, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the British Journal of Ophthalmology.
Eye Infection in Contact Lens Wearers May Cause Blindness

Researchers at Moorfields Eye Hospital in London noticed that a microorganism known as Acanthamoeba amoeba present in water is the reason behind it. Hence people who wear contacts are being urged to avoid the lenses coming in contact with water.

The microscopic amoeba infects the cornea, which is the outer transparent cover of the eye. This condition is known as Acanthamoeba keratitis.

Symptoms like redness in the eye, eye pain, and blurred vision are seen when the Acanthamoeba amoeba enters the eye. Without treatment, it can also lead to vision loss or blindness, according to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.

Although the infection is more common in U.K, people in the U.S can still avoid the infection by following a new contact lens routine.

John Dart, the author of the study, recommended placing a warning sign to avoid water on the packaging of the contact lens.

"Avoid water and follow the instruction on the solution. If you use solution, change your contact lens case every month," Dart said.

Maintaining hygiene while handling contacts is essential to prevent the infection.

Source: Medindia

