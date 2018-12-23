medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Heart Disease News

Expert Explains Why Cardiologists Prescribe Exercise

by Colleen Fleiss on  December 23, 2018 at 10:42 PM Heart Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Cardiologist Jeremy Robbins, MD (right), recently joined Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center's Division of Cardiovascular Medicine explains how exercise is good for your heart and how exercise affects each individual.

How does exercise help the heart?
Expert Explains Why Cardiologists Prescribe Exercise
Expert Explains Why Cardiologists Prescribe Exercise

Exercise has been described as a "super pill" because it delivers so many health benefits. Among the dozens of benefits, regular exercise makes the heart more efficient at pumping and receiving blood, lowers blood pressure, and improves blood flow to coronary arteries. It also improves cholesterol measures.

What are the risks of being inactive?

This is true of all age groups, both men and women, and people with various medical conditions.

How hard do you have to exercise for it to help your heart?

It depends. The newly updated guidelines recommend 150 - 300 minutes of moderate intensity activity (brisk walking, heavy household cleaning, doubles tennis) each week. We know that more vigorous intensity exercise leads to bigger gains in cardiorespiratory fitness, but we're less clear on the effects of different exercise intensities on specific conditions, such as coronary heart disease, congestive heart failure and atrial fibrillation. What we do know is that the biggest health benefits have been found among people who go from being sedentary, or inactive, to adding even a small amount of exercise into daily lives.

Do you always 'prescribe' exercise for your patients?

I do. My philosophy is to try to prescribe an exercise program that is appropriate and achievable for each individual. It cannot be overstated that the shift from no physical activity to even small amounts can lead to enormous health benefits. So, for the inactive patient, I suggest an easy entry into regular exercise, such as a short daily walk or achieving 5000 steps per day. For people who are already physically fit, I encourage them to keep building on the amount and intensity of their exercise program because as far as we know, there's no "cap" on the health benefits of exercise.

What is your research uncovering?

In my laboratory, we are measuring thousands of molecules that circulate in the blood before and after exercise. Through these analyses, we hope to identify specific chemicals that are involved in exercise-induced health benefits. Some of these chemicals could be useful as "biomarkers" to help us predict how an individual may respond to a given type of exercise, so that one day we could develop tailored exercise prescriptions for individuals or for specific health conditions.

What is your favorite type of exercise?

I most enjoy outdoor activity such as backpacking, hiking and kayaking. But on a day-to-day basis, I also enjoy cycling and circuit training to help get the blood flowing.

Source: Newswise

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Recommended Reading

Benefits of Aerobic Exercises

Aerobics is a physical exercise that includes activities like dance, cycling, running, stretching and many more. Aerobic exercise can benefit your health in many ways.

Quiz on Healthy Heart

Heart disease is a major killer world wide in spite of major strides in the medical field in terms of research, diagnosis, treatment and pharmacology. HIV/AIDS and Alzheimer's disease are vying for popular attention these days and people tend to ...

Calculate Your Lifetime Risk of Heart Attack

Heart Risk Calculator assesses the lifetime risk for a heart attack and helps in making the right lifestyle choices to protect your heart.

Tips on Kegel Exercises/Pelvic Floor Exercises

Kegel exercises are extremely helpful for urinary incontinence. Kegel exercises can also benefit women during pregnancy as these promote bladder control and can ease the labor and delivery process.

Body Types and Befitting Workouts

Workout and diet which is well suited for a pear shaped body.

Exercise

It is important for us to understand the power of daily exercise. Only then can we motivate ourselves to inculcate the habit of exercise on a daily basis.

Exercise and Fitness

Exercise is about revamping your lifestyle, not just weight loss. Exercise to get healthy – that way, you’ll last longer at it and get better results.

Exercise To Gain Weight

Are you underweight and want to know how to gain weight? Exercise or workouts can help you gain weight by increasing muscle mass. Read on to learn some exercises and tips to gain weight.

Exercises to Grow Taller

An article that highlights on the list of exercises that aids to grow taller.

Fitness through Density Training Program

Density Training is an effective weight training workout which helps to quickly build muscle and lose fat mass.

Lifestyle Modification: No Big Deal!

Simple and practically possible lifestyle changes can make a huge difference in improving our health status without actually putting much effort.

Tips to Live Longer

Though life is temporary and short, it is possible to maximize the span of our existence by living healthy and savoring every moment of life, read our tips to live longer

Top Health Tips to Overcome Tiredness

If you follow a healthy lifestyle and still feel tired, you should rule out all possible medical causes of tiredness. These top tips can improve your lifestyle.

More News on:

Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Tips to Live Longer Exercise and Fitness Lifestyle Modification: No Big Deal! Body Types and Befitting Workouts Exercise To Gain Weight Top Health Tips to Overcome Tiredness Fitness Through Density Training Program Exercises to Grow Taller Exercise 

What's New on Medindia

Your Pillowcase Might Be Causing Your Acne Breakouts

Truths about being Left-Handed

Health Benefits of Pomelo
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive