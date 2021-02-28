Exercise Challenge In Autistic Individuals Overcome By Picture Books

The created fitness picture book contains step-by-step images of various exercises, such as jumping jacks, bear crawls, and lunges.
‘Benefits of physical exercises remain a challenge for individuals with developmental disabilities. The fitness picture books may help overcome this challenge thereby bestowing the youth with autism, to exercise more frequently.’
Concerning her earlier works in low-income school districts with limited financial resources, the professor was able to design a cost-efficient method to help kids with autism exercise more frequently.
Fitness Book and Exercise in Autistic Individuals
"It's important to remember that some schools might not have a jungle gym or many age-appropriate resources for kids to play with. The great thing about the picture books is they provide simple, engaging exercises that can be done in a wide variety of settings, like a school playground, backyard, or even an empty field at a park. It is also a quick and easy way for caregivers or teachers to provide organized structure during flexible free time, such as during recess",
says, Becerra.
Present-day youths are increasingly spending more of their time sitting in front of televisions, tablets, and personal electronic devices due to the advancements in technology and entertainment.
Hence the author is passionate to remind the youth especially individuals with autism spectrum, about the importance of scheduling time for physical activity.
Prioritizing physical exercise as part of life at an early age may also help dwell the habit in later adolescent years.
Source: Medindia