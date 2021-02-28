Exercise Challenge In Autistic Individuals Overcome By Picture Books

Physical exercises hold unchallenged benefits for everyone. But people with developmental disabilities do not exercise as often as their typically developed peers. Fitness picture books that help youth with autism exercise more frequently may overcome this discrepancy. At the same time, this may offer a simple resource for workout motivation to low-income families when outdoor fitness equipment remains inaccessible as per researchers at the University of Missouri.



"There is so much research geared toward helping individuals with autism improve their academic performance, social skills, and communication skills, but we also need to remember how important physical activity is for living a healthy lifestyle. There are numerous health benefits of exercise, such as pumping blood in your body, better sleep, and reduced risk of obesity. Also, if we can get kids with autism more physically engaged, they are more likely to run around and play with their peers, so there are other aspects of their life we can improve as well", Lorraine Becerra, an assistant teaching professor at the MU College of Education.



The created fitness picture book contains step-by-step images of various exercises, such as jumping jacks, bear crawls, and lunges. The amount of time the individuals with autism engaged in physical activity, were also increased by these picture books.



‘Benefits of physical exercises remain a challenge for individuals with developmental disabilities. The fitness picture books may help overcome this challenge thereby bestowing the youth with autism, to exercise more frequently.’





Fitness Book and Exercise in Autistic Individuals



"It's important to remember that some schools might not have a jungle gym or many age-appropriate resources for kids to play with. The great thing about the picture books is they provide simple, engaging exercises that can be done in a wide variety of settings, like a school playground, backyard, or even an empty field at a park. It is also a quick and easy way for caregivers or teachers to provide organized structure during flexible free time, such as during recess", says, Becerra.



Present-day youths are increasingly spending more of their time sitting in front of televisions, tablets, and personal electronic devices due to the advancements in technology and entertainment.



Hence the author is passionate to remind the youth especially individuals with autism spectrum, about the importance of scheduling time for physical activity. Prioritizing physical exercise as part of life at an early age may also help dwell the habit in later adolescent years.



