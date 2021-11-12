About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Exercise "Baby Talk" to Boost Your Infant’s Learning

by Karishma Abhishek on December 11, 2021 at 11:57 PM
Exercise

"Baby talk" — as cute as it sounds, may equally be beneficial for infants as it may help the babies learn to create new words as per a study at the University of Florida, published in the Journal of Speech, Language, and Hearing Research.

The study states that speaking instinctively to babies in a higher pitch, slower speed, exaggerated pronunciation not only appeals to them but also helps them learn to understand what we're saying.

Baby Talk and Speech Learning

"It seems to stimulate motor production of speech, not just the perception of speech. It's not just goo-goo ga-ga," says Matthew Masapollo, PhD, an assistant professor in UF's Department of Speech, Language, and Hearing Sciences, and director of the UF Laboratory for the Study of Cognition, Action, and Perception of Speech in the College of Public Health and Health Professions.
The study found that almost 6 to 8 month-old babies (and not 4 to 6-month-old babies) "displayed a robust and distinct preference for speech with resonances specifying a vocal tract that is similar in size and length to their own".

"We're trying to engage with the infant to show them something about speech production. We're priming them to process their own voice," says co-author Linda Polka, PhD, of McGill University.

The study thereby suggests that the patterns and speaking style to infants ("infant-directed speech") may be key components in helping babies make words.

Source: Medindia
