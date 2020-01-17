medindia

Exercise and Dietary Behavior from Childhood to Adulthood Examined

by Colleen Fleiss on  January 17, 2020 at 4:29 AM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

In people who are physically active, consumption of fruits and vegetables is higher and more frequent compared to their less-active peers, revealed study carried out at the Faculty of Sport and Health Sciences at the University of Jyväskylä in Finland.
Exercise and Dietary Behavior from Childhood to Adulthood Examined
Exercise and Dietary Behavior from Childhood to Adulthood Examined

In addition, especially those men who decreased their activity level showed higher fruit and vegetable consumption than their less active peers until young adulthood, but no longer in middle age. Thus, decreasing leisure-time physical activity may be an indicator for an additional health risk, due to simultaneous detrimental changes in diet. In contrast, those who increased their activity level from childhood to adulthood seemed to increase their consumption of fruits and vegetables. This development was especially clear among females.

Show Full Article


"In health care guidance, it would be important to acknowledge that these two health behaviors may facilitate each other," says Irinja Lounassalo, doctoral student at the University of Jyväskylä. "For example, when aiming to increase a person's activity level, improving the quality of diet simultaneously might come rather naturally. This could be a way to promote more holistic well-being."

While the inactive, low-active and decreasingly active participants generally showed the lowest levels of fruit and vegetable consumption in adulthood when compared to the persistently or increasingly active participants, a slight increasing trend in fruit and vegetable consumption was observed in the less active subgroups during the most recent measurements.

"These results are in line with the National FINRISK Study, which shows how the trend in fruit and vegetable consumption in Finland has been rising during the 21st century," says Lounassalo. "Nonetheless, not many manage to reach the recommended 500 grams of fruits and vegetables a day, but the course is promising."

Teenage years was the time period when a decreasing tendency in fruit and vegetable consumption was observed across nearly all the leisure-time physical activity subgroups.

"To achieve favorable changes in these behaviors, cross-government and multisectoral approaches that facilitate the integration of physical activity and higher fruit and vegetable consumption in multiple daily settings are needed," says Lounassalo. "Especially putting effort into adopting or maintaining a physically active lifestyle along with healthy dietary habits, starting from adolescence, would be important for health later in life."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Recommended Reading

Mantra to Prevent Childhood Obesity - Vigorous Physical Activity

Being physically very active is the mantra to prevent pediatric obesity rather than concentrating efforts at restricting energy consumption.

Weight Loss Calculator

Weight Loss Calculator calculates calories needed to lose weight for men and women. Find out the amount of calories burned while doing exercises for weight loss and check the list of low calorie foods.

Quiz on Weight Loss

If you thought fried foods, processed foods and potato are the bad guys in your weight loss plan, you thought right! Take this quiz and find out what actually can help you get the figure you always ...

Top Vegetables and Fruits for Healthy Diet

Include vegetables and fruits as part of your diet and improve your overall health.

Body Types and Befitting Workouts

Workout and diet which is well suited for a pear shaped body.

Exercise

It is important for us to understand the power of daily exercise. Only then can we motivate ourselves to inculcate the habit of exercise on a daily basis.

Exercise and Fitness

Exercise is about revamping your lifestyle, not just weight loss. Exercise to get healthy – that way, you’ll last longer at it and get better results.

Exercise To Gain Weight

Are you underweight and want to know how to gain weight? Exercise or workouts can help you gain weight by increasing muscle mass. Read on to learn some exercises and tips to gain weight.

Exercises to Grow Taller

An article that highlights on the list of exercises that aids to grow taller.

Fitness through Density Training Program

Density Training is an effective weight training workout which helps to quickly build muscle and lose fat mass.

Lifestyle Modification: No Big Deal!

Simple and practically possible lifestyle changes can make a huge difference in improving our health status without actually putting much effort.

Tips to Live Longer

Though life is temporary and short, it is possible to maximize the span of our existence by living healthy and savoring every moment of life, read our tips to live longer

Top Health Tips to Overcome Tiredness

If you follow a healthy lifestyle and still feel tired, you should rule out all possible medical causes of tiredness. These top tips can improve your lifestyle.

More News on:

Diet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseTips to Live LongerExercise and FitnessLifestyle Modification: No Big Deal!Body Types and Befitting WorkoutsExercise To Gain WeightTop Health Tips to Overcome TirednessFitness Through Density Training ProgramExercises to Grow TallerExercise
Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Xenophobia

Blood Test/Biochemistry Test - Biotin

Renal Tuberculosis
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive