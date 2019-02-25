medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Child Health News

Exclusive Breastfeeding May Cut Kids Eczema Risk: Study

by Iswarya on  February 25, 2019 at 11:08 AM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Babies who were exclusively breastfed for the first three months of life had significantly lower chances of having eczema at age six compared to their peers who were breastfed for less time or were not breastfed, reports a new study. The findings of the study are presented during the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology 2019 Annual Meeting.
Exclusive Breastfeeding May Cut Kids Eczema Risk: Study
Exclusive Breastfeeding May Cut Kids Eczema Risk: Study

Eczema is a chronic condition characterized by extremely itchy skin that, when scratched, becomes inflamed and covered with blisters that crack easily. While genes and the environment are implicated in this inflammatory disease, many questions remain unanswered, such as how best to prevent it. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), breastfed infants have reduced risks for developing many chronic conditions, including asthma and obesity.

"The evidence that being exclusively breastfed protects children from developing eczema later in life remains mixed," says Katherine M. Balas, BS, BA, a clinical research assistant at Children's National and the study's lead author. "Our research team is trying to help fill that data gap."

Balas and colleagues tapped data collected in Infant Feeding Practices Study II, a longitudinal study co-led by the CDC and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) from 2005 to 2007, as well as the agencies' 2012 follow-up examination of that study cohort. This study first tracked the diets of about 2,000 pregnant women from their third trimester and examined feeding practices through their babies' first year of life. Their follow-up inquiry looked at the health, development and dietary patterns for 1,520 of these children at six years of age.

About 300 of the children had been diagnosed with eczema at some point in their lives, and 58.5 percent of the 6-year-olds had eczema at the time of the CDC/FDA Year Six Follow-Up. Children with higher socioeconomic status or a family history of food allergies had higher odds of being diagnosed with eczema.

"Children who were exclusively breastfed for three months or longer were significantly less likely (adjusted odds ratio: 0.477) to have continued eczema at age 6, compared with peers who were never breastfed or who were breastfed for less than three months," Balas adds.

"While exclusive breastfeeding may not prevent kids from getting eczema, it may protect them from experiencing extended flare-ups."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Recommended Reading

Eczema: Miracles with Homeopathy

Eczema is a chronic inflammatory skin disease characterized by severe itching, redness, scaling and crusting. Homoeopathy can cure eczema.

Eczema Impacts Quality of Life More Than Chronic Illnesses Like Heart Disease

Painful symptoms of eczema can negatively impact the quality of life; sometimes eczema patients feel much worse than those with chronic illnesses.

Eczema Drug 'Dupilumab' can relieve Asthma Symptoms

Dupilumab, an FDA approved eczema drug may help relieve moderate to severe asthma attacks, and its associated symptoms finds a new study.

A Potentially New Treatment for Eczema

Treatment with bacteria naturally present on the skin can treat atopic dermatitis in adults and children.

Allergy

An allergy is a hypersensitive disorder of immune system. Substances that often cause allergic reactions are pollen, dust mites, mold spores, pet dander, food, insect stings and medicines.

Atopic Dermatitis

Atopic dermatitis is an inflammatory, non-contagious, chronic skin disorder that involves scaly and itchy rashes. It is also called eczema, dermatitis or atopy.

Contact Dermatitis

Contact Dermatitis is a reaction of the skin in the form of skin rashes on coming into contact with certain irritants or allergens.

Importance of BreastFeeding

From antibodies, to the exclusive nutrients, the benefits of breastfeeding are incalculable.

Nutrient Needs in Lactation

Inadequacies in a lactating mothers diet influences both the quantity and quality of milk secreted, although the effect in quantity is more profound.

Skin Disorder

Skin types can range from oily to dry, extreme dryness accompanied by rashes and itching can often denote the presence of a skin problem or skin disorder.

Switching Baby from Bottle to Cup

Find tips on how to switch toddler from bottles and sippy cups to adult cups and say bye-bye to bottle feeding.

Types of Food Allergies

If you are allergic to certain food items-Watch out for what you eat

More News on:

Allergy Skin Disorder Atopic Dermatitis Importance of Breastfeeding Height and Weight-Kids Types of Food Allergies Nutrient Needs in Lactation Eczema: Miracles with Homeopathy Switching Baby from Bottle to Cup Contact Dermatitis 

What's New on Medindia

Health Benefits of Mustard Oil

Healthy Snacks You Should Keep at Your Desk at Work

Health Benefits of Cumin Seeds
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive