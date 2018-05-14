medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Sexual Health News

Estradiol Tablets Beat Moisturizers in Treating Postmenopausal Problems

by Rishika Gupta on  May 14, 2018 at 7:38 PM Sexual Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Vulvovaginal problems such as dryness and pain during intercourse may get reduced by estradiol tablets, finds a new study. The findings of this study are published in the journal of The North American Menopause Society (NAMS).
Estradiol Tablets Beat Moisturizers in Treating Postmenopausal Problems
Estradiol Tablets Beat Moisturizers in Treating Postmenopausal Problems

Moderate to severe vulvovaginal symptoms in postmenopausal women is associated with significant decreases in sexual functioning and quality of life. Although there are a number of treatment options available, not all of them have been put to the test and have been documented to work. In the article "Effects of vaginal estradiol tablets and moisturizer on menopause-specific quality of life and mood in healthy postmenopausal women with vaginal symptoms: a randomized clinical trial," results of a double-blind, placebo-controlled study compared the effectiveness of vaginal estradiol tablets and vaginal moisturizers.

With more than 300 postmenopausal women participating in the study, it was shown that low-dose vaginal estradiol tablets greatly improved quality-of-life scores compared with dual placebo. Treatment with vaginal moisturizers, in contrast, did not yield any more improvement than placebo. This is the first known study to associate method effectiveness with an improvement in the quality of life and mood.

"Although vaginal lubricants and moisturizers may help vaginal dryness, they may not be effective for women with more severe vaginal changes because of loss of hormones at menopause," says Dr. JoAnn Pinkerton, NAMS executive director. "Vaginal therapies, including low-dose vaginal estrogen and intravaginal dehydroepiandrosterone, relieve both vaginal dryness and painful sex. This study also showed improvements in quality of life and sexual function for vaginal estradiol tablets over a vaginal moisturizer. Women with vaginal dryness and painful sex should talk to their healthcare providers about the best option for their particular situation."

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Related Links

Vaginal Birth After Cesarean can be Risky in Some Cases

Vaginal Birth After Cesarean can be Risky in Some Cases

Attempted vaginal birth after cesarean (VBAC) is sometimes linked with higher rates of adverse effects such as uterine rupture, excessive bleeding and other maternal and infant complications.

Use of Vaginal Hygiene Products can Cause Infection

Use of Vaginal Hygiene Products can Cause Infection

About 95 percent of Canadian women use vaginal hygiene products. Women who use these products are three times more at risk for developing some type of vaginal infection.

Vaginal Estrogen Tablets, Moisturizers and Placebo Gel Benefit Postmenopausal Women

Vaginal Estrogen Tablets, Moisturizers and Placebo Gel Benefit Postmenopausal Women

Low dose vaginal estrogen tablet, vaginal moisturizer and vaginal gel used as a placebo were able to reduce symptoms in postmenopausal women.

Treatment for Vulvovaginal Symptoms after Menopause

Treatment for Vulvovaginal Symptoms after Menopause

Vaginal estradiol tablets and vaginal moisturizer plus placebo gel and tablet were not better than dual placebo tablets and gel in reducing symptoms or improving sexual function.

Menopause

Menopause

Menopause is defined as the state of permanent cessation of menstrual cycles (periods) for 12-months.

More News on:

Menopause Dilatation and Curettage 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Adenomyosis / Bulky Uterus

Adenomyosis / Bulky Uterus

Adenomyosis is a condition of the uterus found in women in their reproductive years. The cells that ...

 Top 10 Drinks to Relieve Stress

Top 10 Drinks to Relieve Stress

Top ten stress reliever drinks to combat stress, anxiety and insomnia. With stress levels at an all ...

 Anencephaly

Anencephaly

Anencephaly is a neural tube defect (NTD), in which a baby is born with an underdeveloped brain and ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...