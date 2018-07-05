medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Women Health News

Vaginal Birth After Cesarean can be Risky in Some Cases

by Thilaka Ravi on  May 7, 2018 at 6:39 PM Women Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Attempted vaginal birth after cesarean (VBAC) is linked with higher rates of adverse effects or death for mothers and infants finds a new study. However, absolute rates were low in mothers who attempted this type of birth observes research published in CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal) today.
Vaginal Birth After Cesarean can be Risky in Some Cases
Vaginal Birth After Cesarean can be Risky in Some Cases

"The absolute rates of adverse maternal and neonatal outcomes are low with both attempted VBAC and elective repeat cesarean delivery," says Dr. Carmen Young, University of Alberta. "Both are reasonable options for women in general; however, attempted VBAC continues to be associated with higher relative rates of severe adverse maternal and neonatal outcomes compared with an elective repeat cesarean delivery."

For women who have had a single previous cesarean section, the best mode of delivery in a later pregnancy is controversial, as there are risks and benefits to attempting a VBAC or having an elective repeat cesarean section. Attempted VBAC is associated with a higher risk of uterine rupture, hemorrhage and other maternal and infant complications. Repeat cesarean sections are associated with an increased risk of surgical complications and placental complications in subsequent pregnancies. It is also difficult to predict which patients will have a successful VBAC.

Planning mode of delivery for women with a previous cesarean delivery is therefore challenging for both the patient and her care provider.

Researchers conducted a study using information on all women in Canada (excluding Quebec) who had a previous cesarean delivery and subsequently delivered between 2003 and 2015. The study found that, although the number of women with a previous cesarean delivery increased from 2003 to 2014, rates of attempted VBAC and success rates after attempting labor were essentially unchanged.

"This topic is an important issue because rates of cesarean section continue to rise and the most common single indication for a cesarean delivery is a prior cesarean delivery," says Dr. Young. "Once a woman has had two cesarean deliveries, she is very unlikely to have a subsequent vaginal delivery due to high maternal and neonatal risks associated with labor."

The authors also found that infant, but not maternal, outcomes, have worsened between 2003 and 2015 after attempted VBAC. Further study is required to determine the cause for this unexpected finding.

The study highlights the importance of appropriate patient selection for attempting VBAC and careful monitoring of labor and delivery to optimize safety for these women and their infants. "For women who may be candidates for an attempted VBAC, the choice between an elective repeat cesarean delivery and an attempted VBAC depends on the woman's desire for a vaginal delivery, her tolerance for risk and whether she is planning a small or large family," says Dr. Young.

The study was conducted by researchers from the University of Alberta, Edmonton, Alberta; Public Health Agency of Canada; University of British Columbia, Vancouver, BC; and King Saud University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

"Mode of delivery after a previous cesarean birth and associated maternal and neonatal morbidity" is published May 7, 2018.

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Related Links

Pregnancy

Pregnancy

Detailed look at Early pregnancy Symptoms and easy health solutions during 1st, 2nd and 3rd trimester of pregnancy. With an addition of an online pregnancy due date calculator.

Intra-amniotic Infection

Intra-amniotic Infection

Intra-amniotic infection, or Chorioamnionitis, is one of the common causes of early preterm rupture of membranes and is known to induce preterm labor.

Iron & Folate Deficiency Anemia In Pregnancy

Iron & Folate Deficiency Anemia In Pregnancy

About 95% of the anemia cases are due to iron deficiency.

Home Pregnancy Test

Home Pregnancy Test

A home pregnancy test is a test done to find out if one is pregnant or not in the relative comforts of the home.

Everything You Need to Know about Vaginal Health

Everything You Need to Know about Vaginal Health

How much do you know about vaginal health care? Find out everything you need to know about the most common vaginal problems and how to have a healthy vagina.

Hormone Replacement Therapy

Hormone Replacement Therapy

Hormone Replacement Therapy can be likened to an oasis in the desert for women in the throes of menopause.

Uterine Cancer

Uterine Cancer

Uterine Cancer or Cancer of the Uterus (or Endometrial Cancer) refer to cancers affecting the uterus or the womb in women. Learn about the different types of uterine cancer, symptoms, staging, diagnosis, prognosis, treatment, survival rates and news on uterine cancer.

More News on:

Hormone Replacement Therapy Uterine Cancer Everything You Need to Know about Vaginal Health 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Alkaptonuria

Alkaptonuria

Alkaptonuria or black urine disease is an inherited disorder where a chemical called homogentisic ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Colic Baby and Gas

Test Your Knowledge on Colic Baby and Gas

Is your newborn baby constantly crying? Are you at your wit's end not knowing what to do? Find ...

 Cholecystitis / Inflammation of the Gall Bladder

Cholecystitis / Inflammation of the Gall Bladder

Cholecystitis is an inflammation of the gallbladder due to gallstones which block the cystic duct ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...