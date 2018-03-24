medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Women Health News

Vaginal Estrogen Tablets, Moisturizers and Placebo Gel Benefit Postmenopausal Women

by Colleen Fleiss on  March 24, 2018 at 10:25 PM Women Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Low dose vaginal estrogen tablet, vaginal moisturizer and vaginal gel used as a placebo were found to benefit postmenopausal women, revealed clinical trial. The authors note that better understanding of the causes of postmenopausal symptoms could lead to more effective treatment options for this bothersome problem.
Vaginal Estrogen Tablets, Moisturizers and Placebo Gel Benefit Postmenopausal Women
Vaginal Estrogen Tablets, Moisturizers and Placebo Gel Benefit Postmenopausal Women

"The fact that all three treatments - vaginal estradiol tablets, a vaginal moisturizer and the gel we used as a placebo - were able to reduce symptoms is great news for women, since it means that regular use of any of these treatments is likely to have benefit, whether the cost is $20 or $200," says Caroline Mitchell, MD, of the Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, corresponding author of the report published online in JAMA Internal Medicine. "The significant impact of vaginal discomfort on the lives of women is reflected by how quickly we were able to enroll more than 300 participants - in less than a year. Women are desperate for some kind of intervention for these symptoms."

The authors, from seven research centers across the country, note that symptoms such as vaginal dryness, itching and pain during sexual intercourse affect around half of postmenopausal women and can have negative quality-of-life effects similar to those of chronic conditions like arthritis or irritable bowel syndrome. But more than half of affected women use no medical treatments. Available nonprescription products, such as vaginal lubricants and moisturizers, can be messy; and prescription hormonal treatments in the form of creams, vaginal tablets and oral pills can be expensive and may raise concerns about safety.

The current study was designed to assess the effectiveness of the two most commonly recommended treatments - low-dose estrogen vaginal tablets and a nonhormonal vaginal moisturizer. At two clinical research sites - Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle and the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis - the study enrolled 302 women, most between the ages of 55 and 64, who reported moderate to severe symptoms of vaginal itching, dryness, irritation or pain with sexual activity. Participants were randomly divided into three groups -- one receiving a low-dose vaginal estrogen tablet and a placebo vaginal gel, one receiving a placebo vaginal tablet and the nonprescription vaginal moisturizer, and one receiving both placebo tablets and placebo gel. Participants were instructed to administer the vaginal tablet once a day for 2 weeks and then twice a week for the remaining 10 weeks of the study period. The moisturizing gels were to be applied every three days throughout the study period. Neither participants nor study staff knew to which group individual participants were assigned.

At the end of the study period all three groups had similar decreases in the severity of their most bothersome symptom. A similar proportion of women in each group had at least a 50 percent decrease in overall symptom severity, which probably represents a clinically noticeable improvement. Improvement in sexual function and overall treatment satisfaction were also similar across all three groups. There was a significantly higher positive response to the question, "Did you have a meaningful benefit from the treatment?" among those receiving the vaginal estrogen tablet than among those receiving the two placebos. Mitchell notes that, while most studies of treatments for vaginal discomfort show a significant placebo effect, the size of the response to placebo treatments in this trial was surprising. "It's hard to say whether the properties of the placebo gel itself, which is an excellent lubricant, are responsible, but our results suggest that regular use of any one of these products may be helpful," she says. "During the 12 weeks of the trial, more than 90 percent of women used the medication regularly, but prior studies suggest that many women do not continue use of this type of treatment beyond 6 months. A remaining question is whether women find the benefits of the treatment worthwhile enough to continue regular use." Mitchell is an assistant professor of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Biology at Harvard Medical School.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Related Links

Diet for Menopause - Foods to Eat & Avoid

Diet for Menopause - Foods to Eat & Avoid

Menopause is a stage when hormone levels decline in middle aged women. Right food choices combined with regular exercise is the key to alleviate menopausal symptoms.

Menopause Homeopathy Treatment

Menopause Homeopathy Treatment

Homeopathy is a risk-free, effective and non-hormonal treatment for the problems associated with menopause faced by a large number of women.

Quiz on Menopause

Quiz on Menopause

Menopause is inevitable in a woman's life and it would be apt to be well prepared for it. Learn more about menopause and the best ways of managing it by going through this ...

Estradiol

Estradiol

This medication is a sex hormone, prescribed for treating conditions due to menopause, treating vulval or vaginal atrophy, prostate cancer, and preventing osteoporosis (brittle bones). It is also used for estrogen replacement therapy after ...

Dealing with Menopause symptoms through lifestyle changes

Dealing with Menopause symptoms through lifestyle changes

You can deal with menopause symptoms such as hot flashes, weight gain and forgetfulness by making simple lifestyle changes.

Estrogen Dominance

Estrogen Dominance

Estrogen dominance is a condition with relatively high levels of estrogen and diminished progesterone levels.

Everything You Need to Know about Vaginal Health

Everything You Need to Know about Vaginal Health

How much do you know about vaginal health care? Find out everything you need to know about the most common vaginal problems and how to have a healthy vagina.

Hormonal Imbalance

Hormonal Imbalance

Hormone imbalance - These signs and symptoms can be a red alert. Too much or too little of your body’s hormones could disturb normal body functions and affect your health.

Hormone Replacement Therapy

Hormone Replacement Therapy

Hormone Replacement Therapy can be likened to an ‘oasis in the desert’ for women in the throes of menopause.

Menopause

Menopause

Menopause is defined as the state of permanent cessation of menstrual cycles (periods) for 12-months.

Placebo Effects: Rare Insights

Placebo Effects: Rare Insights

Placebo response is now generally well accepted. ‘Placebo response’ is the friend of the clinician and enemy of disease’.

Uterine Cancer

Uterine Cancer

Uterine Cancer or Cancer of the Uterus (or Endometrial Cancer) refer to cancers affecting the uterus or the womb in women. Learn about the different types of uterine cancer, symptoms, staging, diagnosis, prognosis, treatment, survival rates and news on uterine cancer.

More News on:

Menopause Dilatation and Curettage Oophorectomy Hormone Replacement Therapy Uterine Cancer Dealing with Menopause symptoms through lifestyle changes Placebo Effects: Rare Insights Everything You Need to Know about Vaginal Health Estrogen Dominance Hormonal Imbalance 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 7 Black Foods for Good Health

Top 7 Black Foods for Good Health

Black food is the new green owing to its health benefits from cardiovascular health to weight loss. ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Scurvy

Test Your Knowledge on Scurvy

Scurvy is a condition that occurs due to the deficiency of vitamin C. It occurs only rarely, since ...

 Diseases from Pets

Diseases from Pets

Pets can give you diseases. Surprised? You may love your pet but beware! Your pets might be ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...