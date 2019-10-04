medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. General Health News

ESMO to Deal With the Deficiencies of Essential Medicines

by Ramya Rachamanti on  April 10, 2019 at 6:14 PM General Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Deficit of essential medicines used for cancer could have an impact on patient care throughout Europe. ESMO(European Society For Medical Oncology)-the leading European professional organisation along with the European Parliament organised a cross-partisan event entitled "Shortages of Inexpensive, Essential Medicines: Calling for Tangible Political Commitments in the EU" to make sure that this issue remains a top priority on the EU policy agenda.
ESMO to Deal With the Deficiencies of Essential Medicines
ESMO to Deal With the Deficiencies of Essential Medicines

Shortages of inexpensive essential medicines have complex and multifactorial causes. In Europe, these often involve quality and manufacturing issues, including low profitability of inexpensive medicines and poor reporting mechanisms. In oncology, in particular, where there are often no alternatives to these medicines, shortages pose a threat to patient safety as they reduce adherence to therapy and limit the ability of physicians to provide effective treatment regimens.

Recognising that this issue cannot be addressed by any single country on its own, ESMO organised the meeting in Brussels to bring together Europe's prominent stakeholders on the topic and drive concerted and collaborative action at EU level.

Vlad Voiculescu, Chair of the ESMO Patient Advocates Working Group (2) as well as former Minister of Health of Romania, delivered the keynote speech at the event. A statement from the European Commission and a discussion with Member State representatives followed, with questions from the audience and an outlook on the next parliamentary legislature to conclude the working session. The meeting served also to launch a call to action (1) with recommendations for the 2019-2024 legislative cycle.

ESMO President Josep Tabernero commented: "Shortages negatively impact both the health of European citizens and the sustainability of the healthcare systems. The situation is dramatically impacting on cancer patients, as the medicines affected by shortages have few proven effective alternatives or no alternative at all. That's why ESMO is proposing a course of action with key steps to be taken in the near future."

Among other measures, ESMO recommends that a common European definition of medicine shortages be created and that EU-level strategic plans and actions be introduced to respond to such shortages. The Society will also advocate that, as a first important step, an EU-wide study be developed on the issue and its overarching impact on the European Union.

"This is a public health emergency," Tabernero emphasised. "The European Union has the competence to address market failures in this area, and ESMO can be a strong partner in developing practical solutions to prevent shortages going forward. I am confident that the discussions in Brussels will help to position inexpensive essential medicines as a key political priority for the EU legislature of the next five years."



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Recommended Reading

Indian Government Plans to Revise National List of Essential Medicines

The health ministry has constituted a core committee of experts to review and recommend the revision of National List of Essential Medicines, 2011.

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

More News on:

Drug Toxicity 

What's New on Medindia

''Start the Conversation About STDs'' and Be Smart, Be Safe, Get Tested!

World Parkinson's Disease Day: Need for More Awareness and Compassion

Tamarind - The Calcium Pump
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive