by Karishma Abhishek on  April 4, 2021 at 11:04 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Environmental Toxins Exposure May Result In Autistic Behaviors
Expressions of autistic-like behaviors in pre-school aged children were found to be correlated with the gestational exposure to selected environmental toxicants, including metals, pesticides, polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), phthalates, and bisphenol-A (BPA), as per a study by Simon Fraser University's Faculty of Health Sciences researchers - published in the American Journal of Epidemiology.

The study team analyzed over 1,861 Canadian women during the first trimester of pregnancy by measuring the levels of 25 chemicals in blood and urine samples. A subsequent study was conducted with 478 participants, using the Social Responsiveness Scale (SRS) tool for assessing autistic-like behaviors in pre-school children.

It was found that higher maternal concentrations of cadmium, lead, and some phthalates in blood or urine samples were associated with increased SRS scores, and these associations were particularly strong among children with a higher degree of autistic-like behaviors.


The study also noted that increased maternal concentrations of manganese, trans-Nonachlor, many organophosphate pesticide metabolites, and mono-ethyl phthalate (MEP) were most strongly associated with lower SRS scores.

Autistic Behaviours and Environmental Toxins

This study primarily "highlights the relationships between select environmental toxicants and increased SRS scores. Further studies are needed to fully assess the links and impacts of these environmental chemicals on brain development during pregnancy," says Josh Alampi, the study's lead author.

The statistical analysis tool, called Bayesian quantile regression accomplished the outcomes, that permitted specialists to figure out which singular poisons were related with expanded SRS scores in a more nuanced route than customary strategies.

"The relationships we discovered between these toxicants and SRS scores would not have been detected through the use of a means-based method of statistical analysis (such as linear regression). Although quantile regression is not frequently used by investigators, it can be a powerful way to analyze complex population-based data," says Alampi.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Autism
Autism is a neurodevelopmental disorder typically characterized by impaired social and communication skills combined with repetitive movements.
READ MORE
Chelation Therapy
The process of removing heavy metals from the body is known as Chelation Therapy. Learn more about the medical procedure of chelation therapy.
READ MORE
Top 15 Toxic Chemicals Affecting Brain Development In Children
Toxic chemicals found in the environment in the air, water, soil and even in day to day stuff we use can cause irreversible brain damage in infants and children. Learn more about toxic exposures and how to protect your child.
READ MORE
Botox
Botox injections, the fastest growing cosmetic procedures, are considered as the ultimate fountain of eternal youth.
READ MORE
Botulism
Botulism is a rare but potentially lethal illness caused by botulinum neurotoxin released by the bacterium Clostridium botulinum into contaminated food, or wounds. The bacteria thrive in certain foods, wounds, and in the soil.
READ MORE
Detox Diet
A detox diet helps remove harmful toxins from the body and can be followed for a day or a week. Detox diet includes fresh fruits, vegetables, juices, water.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

More News on:

AutismDetox DietBotoxBotulism