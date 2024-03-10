Endometriosis - A Silent Ovary Killer for Women

The Impact of Endometriosis on Ovaries, Fertility, and Women's Health



Did You Know?

Endometriosis, impacting 1 in 7 women, frequently presents with symptoms like pelvic pain, heavy menstrual periods, and infertility.

Women should be mindful of endometriosis, a rare disease known as a silent threat to ovaries and a gradual assailant of fertility.Once a rare disease, it is commonly diagnosed these days and the prevalence of endometriosis is on the rise in Karnataka, experts pointed out. Endometriosis is an inflammatory condition where endometrial tissue (tissue similar to the lining of the uterus) grows outside the uterus. Dr Usha BR, Consultant, Obstetrician and Gynecologist, Fertility and Laparoscopic Surgeon, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, Bengaluru, explained that“I see a minimum of 25 cases per month. It also causes painful intercourse leading to sexual dysfunction, interpersonal conflicts and later on infertility. Endometriosis is a silent killer of ovaries and slow killer of fertility,” Dr. Usha explained.“Endometriosis that afflicts 10 to 15 percent of women in their reproductive years and 70 percent of those with chronic pelvic pain, often remains veiled by misdiagnosis, prolonging needless suffering,” said Dr Ramesh B, Obstetrician and Gynecologist, Chief laparoscopic surgeon, Endometriosis Specialist, Altius Hospital, Bengaluru.“It usually presents as severe dysmenorrhea, manifested as intense pain during periods, which is frequently dismissed as normal. These women endure not only physical agony but also mental anguish, as their severe pain is often attributed to a presumed lower pain tolerance by their peers,” Dr. Ramesh stated.With an average diagnostic delay of 6.7 years, the journey is marred by persistent pain and compromised well-being. Early detection, particularly in adolescence, offers a glimmer of hope, potentially mitigating anguish and preserving fertility, he explained.In Bengaluru, Karnataka, akin to many regions, the hurdles in diagnosing and managing endometriosis endure, compounded by obstacles like cost and symptom complexity.Yet, the prospect of early intervention remains a beacon of hope, promising relief from pain, halting disease progression, and safeguarding the fertility of women throughout the region, Dr. Ramesh stated. Dr. Sharvari Mundhe, Consultant, Gynecologist and Fertility Specialist, Motherhood Hospital, Sarjapur, Bengaluru, explained, "Endometriosis poses a significant health challenge for women worldwide, significantly impacting their daily lives and reproductive health. With approximately one in ten women globally affected by this condition, its prevalence is substantial.Despite its widespread occurrence, endometriosis remains a perplexing puzzle in the medical domain, often evading detection during diagnosis and leaving women to endure its burdensome effects in silence, she said. “Urgent attention is needed to develop effective treatment options, given the profound toll it takes on physical, emotional, and reproductive well-being. Empowering women to better manage symptoms and safeguard their reproductive health requires increased investment in research, education, and access to specialized treatment options,” she added.“Yet, many sufferers may be asymptomatic, unaware of the condition's presence. Diagnosing endometriosis involves reviewing medical history, conducting pelvic exams, and often requires laparoscopic surgery for definitive confirmation and to remove endometrial tissue outside the uterus,” she said.Lifestyle changes, such as diet modifications and stress reduction, may complement medical treatments. Early detection and comprehensive management improve outcomes, offering relief and enhancing the quality of life for those affected, concurred the experts.Source-IANS