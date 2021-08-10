About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Advertisement

Emotional Struggle in Autistic Children

by Karishma Abhishek on October 8, 2021 at 11:56 PM
Font : A-A+

Emotional Struggle in Autistic Children

Children with autism may misapprehend underlying emotions of others, due to lack of contextual cues in them as per a study "Emotion Recognition and Context in Adolescents with Autism Spectrum Disorder", at the Anglia Ruskin University (ARU) in Cambridge, published in the Journal of Autism and Developmental Disorders.

Although it sounds simple for a normal individual to recognise masked expressions and feelings, autistic children struggle with these hidden emotions.

Advertisement


Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a broad spectrum of disorders due to neurodevelopmental delay. It is primarily characterized by social, communication, and behavioral challenges.

Autism and Emotional Challenge

The study enrolled 40 participants of age group 13-15 years from Year groups 9 and 10. 20 children were recruited from a specialist school for children with autism in the UK and the rest 20 formed the control group from two local schools.
Advertisement

The participants were shown initially with static emotions in photographs (fear, anger, happiness, sadness, disgust, and surprise) followed by allowing them to watch six short films with facial expressions that matched the scene's context and those that masked their earlier expression.

Although both groups of children were equally proficient at identifying the correct emotion in static images and initial display in the films, the children with autism were unable to correctly identify the masked emotions like a forced smile.

"Our findings suggest that children with autism may misjudge the feelings of others due to an over-reliance on facial cues to the detriment of contextual cues, rather than an inability to recognise facial emotion. In fact, we found that children with autism are just as capable as their typically developing peers at recognising static images of facial emotion. However, in everyday life facial expressions are not presented in a vacuum. People commonly attempt to hide their feelings, and therefore accurate recognition of emotion involves processing both facial expressions and contextual cues. We believe this is because these children have difficulties integrating the narrative with the facial expressions, and instead their judgments are guided only by the visible emotion on display. In part, this may be due to the higher cognitive demand that more complex stimuli, such as context, place on processing capacity," says Dr Stagg, Senior Lecturer in Psychology at Anglia Ruskin University (ARU).

Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Genetic Similarity Between COVID-19 and Alzheimer’s Disease ...

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Diabetes and Dental Health
Diabetes and Dental Health
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C)
Texas Anti-Abortion Law - Public Reaction On The Controversial Debate
Texas Anti-Abortion Law - Public Reaction On The Controversial Debate
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Autism Height and Weight-Kids Emotional Healing 

Recommended Reading
Autism
Autism
Autism is a neurodevelopmental disorder typically characterized by impaired social and ......
Autism Cases Jump 787% In Two Decades
Autism Cases Jump 787% In Two Decades
In the past two decades, the number of people diagnosed with autism has jumped 787%, reveals study....
Autism Diagnosis Linked to Unusual Visual Examination of Objects
Autism Diagnosis Linked to Unusual Visual Examination of Objects
Autism diagnosis in infants at a later stage is associated with an unusual visual examination of ......
Temper Tantrum in Children
Temper Tantrum in Children
Temper tantrum is an attention seeking behavior in young children who cannot control or express ......
Emotional Healing
Emotional Healing
Emotional healing is the ability to take proper control of painful thoughts, feelings and emotions. ...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close