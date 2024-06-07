Elevated Blood Pressure Linked to Poorer Cognition in Adolescents

Adolescents with elevated blood pressure and arterial stiffness may exhibit poorer cognitive functions, as highlighted by a recent Finnish study from the University of Jyväskylä and the University of Eastern Finland. The study found that young people with higher blood pressure performed worse on tasks measuring attention and learning (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Association between arterial health and cognition in adolescents: The PANIC study
Go to source).
Impact of Arterial Health on Adolescent Cognition and the Role of Gender and Physical ActivityAdditionally, arterial stiffness was associated with weaker working memory. These findings underscore the importance of preventing high blood pressure and arterial stiffness during childhood and adolescence.
‘Adolescents' cognitive functions suffer due to high blood pressure and arterial stiffness, with distinct gender-specific effects. #youthhealth #cognitiveimpact #medindia’It is well-established that poor arterial health can lead to cognitive decline in adults. However, there is limited knowledge about this connection in adolescents. To address this gap, this study examined the associations of arterial stiffness and blood pressure with cognition in adolescents and whether these associations differed between girls and boys. Moreover, it examined whether physical activity or sedentary time are confounding factors in these associations.
Higher blood pressure was a more significant factor in the brain health of girls Adolescents with higher blood pressure had poorer attention, learning, and overall cognition. Higher pulse wave velocity, an indicator of arterial stiffness, was associated with poorer working memory.
Gender Differences in Adolescent Arterial Health and CognitionInterestingly, girls with higher blood pressure demonstrated a negative association with a broader range of cognitive functions than boys. Conversely, boys with higher arterial stiffness exhibited better attention and working memory. The associations were not influenced by either physical activity or sedentary time.
“Our findings underscore the importance of preventing high blood pressure and arterial stiffening to promote cognitive and brain health in young people. However, we did observe some contradictory associations,” says Doctoral Researcher Petri Jalanko from the Faculty of Sport and Health Sciences at the University of Jyväskylä.
“The study provides insight into how blood pressure and arterial stiffness are linked to cognitive function. However, to establish a definitive cause-and-effect relationship between arterial health and brain health, and to determine whether increasing physical activity or reducing sedentary time can mitigate the negative effects of poor arterial health on cognition, further randomized controlled trials with appropriate control groups and advanced brain imaging techniques are necessary.”
