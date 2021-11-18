About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Effective Weight Management Method for Adults With Type 2 Diabetes

by Dr Jayashree on November 18, 2021 at 7:32 PM
Font : A-A+

Effective Weight Management Method for Adults With Type 2 Diabetes

The low energy diets with formula meal replacements are the most effective methods of weight management and remission in adults with type 2 diabetes (T2D), according to a new study published in Diabetologia.

T2D is mainly influenced by both genetic and environmental factors, but the rising levels of obesity are driving the current global epidemic of diabetes.

Advertisement


It is estimated that T2D will affect 629 million people worldwide by 2045 without strategic commitment internationally on effective prevention strategies.

The development of T2D involves a complex interaction of gut hormones, low-grade inflammation, and possibly metabolites from the gut microbiota.

It develops in susceptible individuals and families who tend to have large waists and who accumulate fat in their liver, pancreas, and muscles. This impairs organ functions, resulting in abnormally high blood sugar, high blood pressure, and abnormal blood fats.
Advertisement

Almost 80% of people with T2D for up to 6 years who lost over 10kg, and maintained the weight loss of over 10 kg, remained in remission from diabetes for at least 2 years.

While there is widespread awareness of the benefits of weight loss for people withT2D, there is a lack of authoritative guidance over dietary advice, to inform both patients and healthcare providers.

Current guidelines stress the importance of personalized weight management and state that various diet strategies may be effective but do not provide information about diet composition. This can lead to patients following diets based on distorted evidence and misleading claims.

Adherence to any energy-reduced diet will lead to sustained weight loss, provided that energy (calorie) use exceeds intake.

However, in practice, adherence rates and weight losses vary widely, even within the same diet program, and some comparisons between diets appear to show conflicting results.

To resolve these uncertainties, researchers analyzed published meta-analyses of which type of diet is best for achieving and then maintaining weight loss in adults with T2D.

Their analysis found that the greatest weight loss was achieved with very low energy formula diets, used as 'Total Diet Replacement' at 1.7-2.1 MJ/day [400-500 kcal/day] for 8-12 weeks, which led to an average 6.6kg more weight lost compared to food-based low-energy diets (4.2-6.3 MJ/day [1000-1500 kcal/day]).

Formula meal replacements were also found to be superior to food-based low-energy diets alone, achieving 2.4kg greater weight loss over 12-52 weeks.

For remission of T2D, published studies showed the best remission rates of 46-61% at 12 months with programs that include a formula 'Total Diet Replacement' of 830 kcal/day for 12 weeks, followed by a relatively low-fat high carbohydrate diet and meal replacements for long-term maintenance.

With low carbohydrate diets, reported remission rates are much lower at 4%-19% of those who tried the diet.

Published meta-analyses of diets for weight management in people with type 2 diabetes do not support recommending any particular macronutrient profile or style over others.

Very low energy diets and formula meal replacement appear the most effective approaches, generally providing less energy than self-administered food-based diets.

A limitation of the trials examined by this study is that the benefits from weight management depend largely on long-term control of body weight, while most of the currently available evidence relates only to short-term outcomes.

Well-conducted research is needed to assess longer-term impacts on weight, blood sugar control, clinical outcomes, and diabetes complications.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< How Important is Newborn Genetic Screening?
Can Selfies Taken After Surgery Find Infections? >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
World Toilet Day 2021 - 'Valuing Toilets'
World Toilet Day 2021 - 'Valuing Toilets'
Dairy Products Increase Prostate Cancer Risk
Dairy Products Increase Prostate Cancer Risk
Wisdom Teeth
Wisdom Teeth
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Diabetic Retinopathy Diabetes Diabetic Diet Otitis Media Diabetes - Essentials Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Insulin Delivery Devices Height and Weight-Kids Diabetes and Exercise Stress Relief Through Alternative Medicine 

Recommended Reading
Type 2 Diabetes
Type 2 Diabetes
Globalization and changing lifestyles has made diabetes very common in developing countries so much ...
Carbohydrates and Weight Loss
Carbohydrates and Weight Loss
Different diets emphasise different levels of carbohydrate restriction. And some diets claim ......
Glycemic Index
Glycemic Index
GLYCEMIC INDEX (GI) is a scale which helps to rank carbohydrate- rich foods, depending on how they ....
Quiz on Weight Loss
Quiz on Weight Loss
If you thought fried foods, processed foods and potato are the bad guys in your weight loss plan, .....
Diabetes
Diabetes
A comprehensive article on diabetes - both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, including : causes, signs, sy...
Diabetes - Essentials
Diabetes - Essentials
Diabetes is a metabolic disease caused by insulin deficiency that leads to high blood sugar levels a...
Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)
Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)
Self-Monitoring Of Blood Glucose (SMBG) is one of the greatest advancements in the management of Di...
Diabetes and Exercise
Diabetes and Exercise
Regular exercise especially in type II diabetes not only helps reduce the sugar but also reduces the...
Diabetic Diet
Diabetic Diet
The diabetic diet most often recommended is high in dietary fiber (especially soluble fiber) and nut...
Diabetic Retinopathy
Diabetic Retinopathy
The term ‘diabetic retinopathy’ refers to changes in the retina which often occur in people with ......
Insulin Delivery Devices
Insulin Delivery Devices
Insulin delivery devices have evolved drastically since their invention in 1922. They are all aimed ...
Otitis Media
Otitis Media
Middle ear infection, or otitis media, is a common type of infection that may or may not accompany t...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close