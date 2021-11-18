About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

How Important is Newborn Genetic Screening?

by Dr Jayashree on November 18, 2021 at 7:18 PM
Font : A-A+

How Important is Newborn Genetic Screening?

Screening for genetic diseases in newborn babies saves lives, and it can also be cost-effective, according to a scientific report in the journal BMJ today.

Genomics England, a government-owned company, recently announced a pilot program of whole-genome sequencing to screen for genetic diseases in 200,000 healthy seeming newborns.

Advertisement


Researchers advise rather than screening newborns for all diseases, a phased rollout can be used. In a phased rollout, the genetic sequence is generated at birth, and over time, variants are disclosed sequentially at appropriate ages to help reduce the burden of genetic disorders.

Such a rollout of genetic information should be guided by oversight bodies, with informed consent and appropriate opt-outs.

It should also reside in a repository linked to his or her medical record, readily accessible to healthcare providers, and available for reanalysis to keep pace with growing knowledge.
Advertisement

To realize the anticipated benefits of routine newborn genome sequencing, progress is needed in several areas including data quality, appropriate information management, and clinical decision support systems.

The call for all healthcare professionals to be extensively trained in genetics is impractical and unnecessary.

A person's genetic information is a vast quantity of personal data, and no grounds justify routinely acquiring this from all citizens before they are old enough to have the capacity to provide informed consent.

An only tiny number of genetic conditions require action before an individual can consent to screen, and processes already exist to test newborns for these rare but serious conditions.

At the same time, the most personal data might be misused, noting that some governments are reportedly carrying out a mass collection of DNA, with the potential to use it for repressive practices up to and including forced organ harvesting.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< How Extreme Heat Affects the Heart and Blood Vessels?
Effective Weight Management Method for Adults With Type 2 D... >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
World Toilet Day 2021 - 'Valuing Toilets'
World Toilet Day 2021 - 'Valuing Toilets'
Dairy Products Increase Prostate Cancer Risk
Dairy Products Increase Prostate Cancer Risk
Wisdom Teeth
Wisdom Teeth
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Genetics and Stem Cells Christianson Syndrome 

Recommended Reading
Disorders Included in Newborn Screening
Disorders Included in Newborn Screening
Disorders included in newborn screening in US and India are discussed. Most disorders are either ......
Genetic Counseling
Genetic Counseling
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Genetic counseling ...
Genes may Guide Intelligence throughout Life
Genes may Guide Intelligence throughout Life
Ever wondered how your intelligence level is different from others? learn more about how genetic ......
Genetic Disorders can be Treated Using Umbilical Cord Blood
Genetic Disorders can be Treated Using Umbilical Cord Blood
Umbilical cord blood is successfully used to treat non-cancerous, genetic disorders. Children with ....
Christianson Syndrome
Christianson Syndrome
Christianson syndrome is a condition that occurs due to mutations (abnormal changes) in the gene SLC...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close