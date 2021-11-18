How Important is Newborn Genetic Screening?

Advertisement

Such a rollout of genetic information should be guided by oversight bodies, with informed consent and appropriate opt-outs.It should also reside in a repository linked to his or her medical record, readily accessible to healthcare providers, and available for reanalysis to keep pace with growing knowledge.To realize the anticipated benefits of routine newborn genome sequencing, progress is needed in several areas including data quality, appropriate information management, and clinical decision support systems.The call for all healthcare professionals to be extensively trained in genetics is impractical and unnecessary.An only tiny number of genetic conditions require action before an individual can consent to screen, and processes already exist to test newborns for these rare but serious conditions.At the same time, the most personal data might be misused, noting that some governments are reportedly carrying out a mass collection of DNA, with the potential to use it for repressive practices up to and including forced organ harvesting.Source: Medindia