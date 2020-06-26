Effect of Allopurinol on Progression of Chronic Kidney Disease

Patients received either allopurinol (titrated to 200 to 400 mg daily) or placebo; allopurinol reduced mean uric acid levels from 6.1 mg/dL to 3.9 mg/dL. During 3 years of follow-up, renal function declined to the same extent in both groups, and allopurinol had no effect on proteinuria.Another trial involved 369 patients (mean age, 62) with stage 3 or 4 CKD and either proteinuria or reduction in eGFR of ≥3 mL/minute during the previous year; about half the patients had diabetic nephropathy.Patients received allopurinol (300 mg daily in most cases) or placebo for 2 years; allopurinol reduced mean uric acid levels from 8.2 mg/dL to 5.3mg/dL. As in the first study, allopurinol did not affect rate of decline in renal function or degree of proteinuria.Source: Medindia