Ebola Kills 11 People in Guinea

About 28 Ebola virus cases have been reported, of which 11 people have died so far in the African countries of Guinea and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), said the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



The DRC reported 11 cases and four deaths, while Guinea confirmed 17 cases and seven deaths, showing a fatality rate of 39 percent in the two countries, Xinhua news agency quoted the Africa CDC as saying.



Guinea has so far reported two Ebola virus recoveries, while the DRC is yet to report one.



‘Ebola is a highly contagious hemorrhagic fever and during the 2014-2016 Ebola virus outbreak, over 11,300 people died.’





The 2014-2016 West Africa Ebola virus outbreak claimed over 11,300 lives, with more than 28,600 recorded cases.



Ebola is a highly contagious hemorrhagic fever that causes a range of symptoms including fever, vomiting, diarrhea, generalized pain or malaise and in many cases internal and external bleeding.







