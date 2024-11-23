CDC Confirms H5N1 Bird Flu in Child in California

CDC confirms H5N1 bird flu in a California child.



‘#Birdflu is a type of #flu that usually affects birds. In rare cases, it can spread to humans. It's important to stay informed and follow health guidelines to protect yourself.’

Bird Flu: New Insights

CDC A(H5N1) Bird Flu Response Update - (https://www.cdc.gov/bird-flu/spotlights/h5n1-response-11152024.html)

A child in California has contracted the H5N1 bird flu, marking the first human case in the US. The CDC has confirmed the infection. ( )This is the first reported avian influenza H5 virus infection in a child in the US, Xinhua news agency reported. The child reportedly experienced mild symptoms and received flu antivirals, consistent with previously identified human cases in the US, according to the CDC.Bird flu, or avian influenza, is a viral infection primarily affecting birds but can occasionally spread to humans. Caused by influenza A viruses like H5N1, it can lead to severe respiratory illness. Human cases are rare but often result from close contact with infected birds. Monitoring and preventive measures are essential to reduce the risk of outbreaks and potential transmission.The child is recovering from illness. The investigation into the child's possible H5N1 exposure source is ongoing. To date, there has been no person-to-person spread identified associated with any of the H5N1 bird flu cases reported in the US.So far, 55 human cases of H5 bird flu have been reported in the US during 2024, with 29 in California, according to the CDC.CDC's risk assessment for the general public is low. However, people with exposure to infected or potentially infected animals, such as birds, dairy cattle, or other animals, or to environments contaminated by infected birds or other animals, are at higher risk of infection.Source-IANS