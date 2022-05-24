Eating Healthy Can Help ADHD Kids Fight Inattention

Consuming fruits and vegetables may benefit kids with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and lower inattention issues, new research has suggested.
Inattention is a hallmark of ADHD and creates trouble for children to focus and difficulty remembering things and regulating emotions.
Healthy Diet Helps Reduce ADHD Symptoms in Kids"Eating a healthy diet, including fruits and vegetables, may be one way to reduce some of the symptoms of ADHD," Hatsu said, in the paper published online in the journal Nutritional Neuroscience.
"Everyone tends to get irritated when they're hungry and kids with ADHD are no exception. If they're not getting enough food, it could make their symptoms worse," she said.
Also, the stress of parents who are upset about not being able to provide enough food for their children can create family tension that could lead to more symptoms for children with ADHD.
"What clinicians usually do when kids with ADHD start having more severe symptoms is increase the dose of their treatment medication, if they are on one, or put them on medication," Hatsu said.
"Our studies suggest that it is worthwhile to check the children's access to food and the quality of their diet to see if it may be contributing to their symptom severity."
Source: IANS