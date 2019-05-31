medindia

Eating Blueberries Every Day Decreases Heart Attack Risk

by Iswarya on  May 31, 2019 at 3:32 PM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Eating 150 grams of blueberries every day can improve your heart health and reduce heart disease risk by up to 15 percent, reveals a new study. The findings of the study are published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.
Eating Blueberries Every Day Decreases Heart Attack Risk
Eating Blueberries Every Day Decreases Heart Attack Risk

The research team from UEA's Department of Nutrition and Preventive Medicine, Norwich Medical School, say that blueberries and other berries should be included in dietary strategies to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease - particularly among at-risk groups.

The team set out to see whether eating blueberries had any effect on Metabolic Syndrome - a condition, affecting 1/3 of westernized adults, which comprises at least three of the following risk factors: high blood pressure, high blood sugar, excess body fat around the waist, low levels of 'good cholesterol' and high levels of triglycerides.

Lead researcher Prof Aedin Cassidy, from UEA's Norwich Medical School, said: "Having Metabolic syndrome significantly increases the risk of heart disease, stroke and diabetes and often statins and other medications are prescribed to help control this risk.

"It's widely recognized that lifestyle changes, including making simple changes to food choices, can also help.

"Previous studies have indicated that people who regularly eat blueberries have a reduced risk of developing conditions, including type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease. This may be because blueberries are high in naturally occurring compounds called anthocyanins, which are the flavonoids responsible for the red and blue color in fruits.

"We wanted to find out whether eating blueberries could help people who have already been identified as being at risk of developing these sort of conditions."

The team investigated the effects of eating blueberries daily in 138 overweight and obese people, aged between 50 and 75, with Metabolic Syndrome. The six-month study was the longest trial of its kind.

They looked at the benefits of eating 150-gram portions (one cup) compared to 75-gram portions (half a cup). The participants consumed the blueberries in freeze-dried form, and a placebo group was given a purple-colored alternative made of artificial colors and flavorings.

Co-lead, Dr. Peter Curtis, said: "We found that eating one cup of blueberries per day resulted in sustained improvements in vascular function and arterial stiffness - making enough of a difference to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease by between 12 and 15 percent.

"The simple and attainable message is to consume one cup of blueberries daily to improve cardiovascular health.

"Unexpectedly, we found no benefit of a smaller 75 gram (half cup) daily intake of blueberries in this at-risk group. It is possible that higher daily intakes may be needed for heart health benefits in obese, at-risk populations, compared with the general population."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Recommended Reading

Eat Blueberries Every Day to Lower Your Blood Pressure

Are you suffering from high blood pressure (hypertension)? Don't worry, eating 200g of blueberries every day can lower your blood pressure naturally.

Red Grapes, Blueberries Boost Immune Function

Resveratrol found in red grapes and a compound called pterostilbene from blueberries stood out in an analysis of 446 compounds for their ability to boost the innate immune system in humans.

Baking Blueberries Changes Their Health Content

For the high polyphenol content, blueberries are called a "superfood", but when served as warm, gooey pie filling or when lending bursts of sweet flavor to a muffin, their "super" health benefits change.

Latin American Blueberries are 'extreme Superfruits'

Recent research indicates that one of the treats of summer—fresh, antioxidant-rich blueberries—has new competition for the title of "superfruit."

Cardiac Catheterization

Cardiac catheterization is a radiological procedure for both diagnosis and treatment of heart conditions. It involves the insertion of a long thin flexible tube called catheter a vein or an artery to the heart.

Chest Pain

Ask any one who has experienced intense chest pain and they will vouch for the fact that it was the most frightening experience of their life!

Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting

Coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) or heart bypass surgery is an open heart surgery to relieve the blockages of the arteries of the heart. Coronary artery bypass surgery lasts up to 3 to 6 hours.

Heart Attack

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply.

Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Simple guidelines to avoid heart attack are listed.

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.

More News on:

Chest Pain Cardiac Catheterization Heart Attack Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting Stress and the Gender Divide Heart Attack Facts Heart Heart Attack- Lifestyle Risks Healthy Heart 

What's New on Medindia

Men's Health Month - Recognizing and Preventing Men's Health Problems

Health Benefits of Hazelnuts

Energy Drinks May Up Risk of Heart Rhythm Abnormalities and Elevate Blood Pressure
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive