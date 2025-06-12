Easing the Pressure: What`s Needed to Curb Primary Care Physician Burnout?

Primary care physician burnout stems from a complex interplay of systemic pressures, individual stressors, and the growing demands of modern medical practice.

New research reveals a troubling gender gap in primary care: women physicians spend more time handling patient messages, receive more negative or demeaning ones, and report higher burnout linked to messaging.

One of the new studies shows major gender imbalances in how primary care physicians experience and handle such messages, with women physicians spending more time on them, getting more negative or demeaning ones, and more frequently citing messages as a source of burnout.

Another of the new studies shows the positive impact of protecting a short amount of time each clinic session for physicians to handle the messages in their in-baskets in a more timely manner and as part of their normal workday. The study shows that while the intervention improved physician wellbeing and reduced their sense of “overwhelm” from the in-basket, it did not significantly change total patient visits or billing – key findings in a time when finances weigh heavily on the minds of health system leaders.

The third of the studies shows the power of teamwork in handling patient messages, by creating a framework for medical assistants, nurses of different training levels, and physicians to use to address in-basket messages more efficiently and effectively.

