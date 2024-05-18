Early Asthma Onset in US Adults Linked to E-Cigarette Use



‘To prevent early onset of #asthma caused by #e-cigarette use, it is essential to implement #tobacco regulations, prevention and intervention campaigns, and cessation programs.’

E-Cigarette Use and Age of Asthma Onset

Use of Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems and Age of Asthma Onset Among US Adults and Youths - (https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2818954)

A significant link has been found between electronic cigarette use and an earlier age of asthma onset in U.S. adults. The research revealed that( )“While previous studies have reported that e-cigarette use increases the risk of asthma, our study was the first to examine the age of asthma onset,” said Pérez, who is also with the Michael and Susan Dell Center for Healthy Living at the School of Public Health.“Measuring the potential risk of earlier age of asthma onset as it relates to past 30-day e-cigarette use may help people from starting use or motivate them to stop.”The study team analyzed secondary data from the Population Assessment of Tobacco and Health Study, a national longitudinal study of tobacco use and how it affects the health of adults and youths in the U.S.“The findings of the study underscore the need for further research, particularly regarding the impact of e-cigarette use on youth and its association with early age of asthma onset and other respiratory conditions,” Pérez said.“It also highlights the importance of modifying screening guidelines to incorporate recent use of e-cigarettes, which could lead to earlier detection and treatment of asthma, reducing the morbidity and mortality associated with the disease.”Pérez said the study highlights the need to address the health burden of asthma, which results in $300 billion in annual losses due to missed school or workdays, mortality, and medical costs according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.Source-Eurekalert