Impact of High BP, Diabetes, and Obesity on Early Mortality

by Colleen Fleiss on May 19 2024 11:38 AM

Metabolic risk factors like high blood pressure, elevated blood sugar, and high body mass index (BMI) are contributing to poor health and premature death globally.
The latest findings from the Global Burden of Diseases, Injuries, and Risk Factors Study (GBD) 2021, () published today in The Lancet, presents comprehensive estimates of the disease burden of 88 risk factors and their associated health outcomes for 204 countries and territories from 1990 to 2021.

Diet and High Blood Pressure
Diet and High Blood Pressure
High blood pressure or hypertension is defined as a blood pressure of above 140 mm Hg (systolic) and or 90mm Hg (diastolic).

Rising Metabolic Risk Factors from 2000 to 2021

Between 2000 and 2021, researchers found an increase in people experiencing risk factors associated with metabolism, such as high systolic blood pressure (SBP), high fasting plasma glucose (FPG), high body mass index (BMI), high LDL or bad cholesterol, and kidney dysfunction.

This led to a 49.4 percent increase in the number of global DALYs, or disability-adjusted life years (lost years of healthy life due to poor health and early death). The researchers demonstrated it as the consequence of an ageing population and changing lifestyles on a global scale.

Particulate matter air pollution, smoking, low birth weight, and short gestation were also among the largest contributors to DALYs in 2021, the researchers said.

Body Mass Index
Body Mass Index
The BMI calculator helps you assess your weight indicating if it is normal or if you are underweight or overweight, based on your height.
“Risk factors that currently lead to ill health, such as obesity and other components of metabolic syndrome, exposure to ambient particulate matter air pollution, and tobacco use, must be addressed via a combination of global health policy efforts and exposure reduction to mitigate health risks and improve population health,” said Dr Emmanuela Gakidou, Professor of Health Metrics Sciences at the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) -- an independent research organization at the University of Washington (UW) in the US.

The study also found substantial progress between 2000 to 2021 in reducing the global burden of disease attributable to risk factors linked to maternal and child health; unsafe water, sanitation, and handwashing; and household air pollution from cooking with solid fuels. Dr Greg Roth, Director of the Programme in Cardiovascular Health Metrics at IHME called for an “urgent need for interventions focused on obesity and metabolic syndromes.”

Foods to Lower Cholesterol and Heart Disease
Foods to Lower Cholesterol and Heart Disease
Heart diseases are the most common and threatening disease today. It has takes millions of lives all over the world each year and the death count is not going down. Here are tips to a healthy heart.
Reference:
  1. Global Burden of Disease - (https://www.thelancet.com/gbd)
Source-IANS
Quiz on Diabetes and Oral Health
Quiz on Diabetes and Oral Health
Did you know that your dentist can identify signs of diabetes by just taking a peek in your mouth? Everyone should maintain good oral health, but those with high blood sugar are more susceptible to developing oral health issues. Maintaining ...

