Air Pollution Linked to Brain Inflammation & Dementia Risk

Air Pollution and Dementia: Fresh Insights



Long-term exposure to air pollution and road traffic noise and incidence of dementia in the Danish Nurse Cohort - (https://alz-journals.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/alz.13814)

Findings from a recent study indicate that prolonged exposure to air pollution in Denmark correlates with a higher risk of dementia. "Although noise is also linked, air pollution appears to be the primary factor," states Professor Zorana Jovanovic Andersen from the Section of Environmental Health. "This is the first study in Denmark showing that although air pollution levels in Denmark have been declining and are relatively low, compared to the rest of Europe and world, this study shows that there are still significant and concerning health effects that demand more action and policies towards reduction of air pollution." "As we are going to live longer, and more and more people will be diagnosed with dementia, this finding is important as it offer an opportunity to prevent new dementia cases, and ensure more healthy aging, by cleaning up the air we breathe," says Zorana Jovanovic Andersen. The study followed a cohort of nurses for 27 years, from 1993 until 2020. "This is internationally unique and necessary in regards of the development of dementia which can take many years. Second, the air pollution was estimated for each participant for a total of 41 years (from 1979 until 2020), which is also incredible. Third, we had extensive details about participant's lifestyle and socio-economics and all our result take them in consideration. The novelty of this study is the very detailed and accurate data that we used," says Research Assistant from Section of Environmental Health Stéphane Tuffier. "Nurses with higher physical activity had a lower risk of dementia when exposed to air pollution compared to nurses with less physical activity. This indicates that physical activity might mitigate the adverse effects of air pollution on cognitive decline and risk of dementia," Tuffier says. Source-Eurekalert