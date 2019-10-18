medindia

E-cigarettes may Help More Than 50,000 Smokers to Stop Smoking in England Each Year: Study

by Colleen Fleiss on  October 18, 2019 at 12:59 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

In England, a positive association between the number of people in England giving up smoking when using e-cigarettes to try and quit has been discovered.
E-cigarettes may Help More Than 50,000 Smokers to Stop Smoking in England Each Year: Study
E-cigarettes may Help More Than 50,000 Smokers to Stop Smoking in England Each Year: Study

The study, led by UCL researchers and funded by Cancer Research UK, found that as use of e-cigarettes in quit attempts went up from 2011 onwards, so did the success rate of quitting. And, when the increase in use of e-cigarettes flattened off somewhat around 2015, so did the increase in quit success.

Show Full Article


This study used data from the Smoking Toolkit Study, a series of monthly cross-sectional household surveys of individuals aged 16 and older in England going back to 2006. Data were based on approximately 1,200 past-year smokers each quarter (total n=50,498) between 2006 and 2017. Time series analysis assessed the association between current use of e-cigarettes and use of e-cigarettes during a quit attempt with quit attempts, overall quit rate, quit success rate and average cigarette consumption. Statistical adjustments were made for seasonality, underlying trends, population level policies, spending on tobacco mass media and the affordability of tobacco.

Lead author Dr Emma Beard, Senior Research Associate at UCL, commented: "This study builds on population surveys and clinical trials that find e-cigarettes can help smokers to stop. England seems to have found a sensible balance between regulation and promotion of e-cigarettes. Marketing is tightly controlled so we are seeing very little use of e-cigarettes by never-smokers of any age while millions of smokers are using them to try to stop smoking or to cut down the amount they smoke."

George Butterworth, Cancer Research UK senior policy manager, said: "E-cigarettes are a relatively new product, they aren't risk free and we don't yet know their long-term impact. We strongly discourage non-smokers from using them.

"But research so far shows that vaping is less harmful than smoking tobacco and can help people to stop smoking, so it's good that over 50,000 people managed to give up in 2017. For the best chance of quitting, get support from a Stop Smoking Service, who can help you find the right tools for you."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Recommended Reading

All You Need to Know About E-cigarettes

E- cigarettes, a new device to counter the disease burden of tobacco smoking.

How to Quit Smoking

Tired of people asking you to stop smoking around them? Don't want to be ordered around by public smoking bans? Simple steps that help you to quit smoking.

Vaping - Related Deaths on the Rise in United States

Vaping-related lung disease nearly doubled, and about 450 cases in 33 states have been recorded with at least five deaths. Several teens are in coma and hundreds sick in the U.S. Medical experts are discouraging the use of these devices, as ...

Say No to Vaping: Flavored E-cigarettes may Worsen Asthma Symptoms

Can vaping affect your asthma? Yes, flavors used in electronic cigarettes (e-cigarettes) can make your asthma symptoms even more worse, suggests a new study.

Antioxidants to Help You When You Quit Smoking

Smoking is injurious to health, but it sure is a tough addiction to stop. Cure yourself with the power of antioxidants to eliminate health risks such as lung cancer and dental problems.

Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts

There is more to alcohol than mere intoxication. Infamous because of its social abuse but indispensable because of its many industrial applications.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

COPD includes respiratory tract disorders that cause obstruction to airflow. These are chronic bronchitis, emphysema and small airway disease.

Cigarette Smoking - A Silent Killer

Smoking kills the smoker silently, pushing him towards serious illnesses, which slowly lead to death.

Health Hazards of Smoking

Smoking causes many diseases and affects the overall health of smokers.

Leriche Syndrome

A patient with Leriche syndrome suffers from claudication symptoms, impotence and decreased pulses in the lower limbs.

Smoking And Cancer

Smoking is the most important preventable cause of cancer in the world.

Smoking And Tobacco

Encyclopedia section of medindia briefs you about the History of Tobacco

More News on:

Health Hazards of SmokingSmoking And CancerSmoking And TobaccoDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseBubbles and Brews - Alcohol FactsSmokingCigarette Smoking - A Silent KillerChronic Obstructive Pulmonary DiseaseLeriche SyndromeAntioxidants to Help You When You Quit Smoking

What's New on Medindia

New Cancer Atlas Indicates that Progress in Fighting Cancer is Possible and Achievable

Drugs and Cosmetics Rules - Schedule H & Schedule H1 Drugs

Hypertension / High Blood Pressure
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive