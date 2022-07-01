Drugs Used for Dementia Increase the Risk of Overactive Bladder

The risk of overactive bladder (OAB) as a side effect of drugs taken for dementia and Alzheimer's disease was evaluated by a study from the University of Houston College of Pharmacy, and published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society.
Dementia is a group of symptoms associated with a decline in memory, reasoning, or other thinking skills. Alzheimer's disease is the most common cause of dementia, accounting for 60%-80% of cases.
Drugs, including donepezil, galantamine, and rivastigmine, used in dementia increase the communication between nerve cells to enhance cognition.
The primary finding of the study was OAB diagnosis or prescription of antimuscarinics, drugs which help correct overactive bladder, within six months of starting taking the drugs.
While some studies have been conducted to evaluate the effects of all drugs, few studies have been conducted regarding the effects of the individual drug on the risk of OAB.
Previous studies have found that the use of dementia drugs is associated with an increased risk of receiving an antimuscarinic drug.
These findings suggest the need to understand and manage medication-related morbidity in older adults with dementia.
Source: Medindia