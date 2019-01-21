medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Drug News

Drugs Acting Through New Protein Increases Body's HDL Levels

by Ramya Rachamanti on  January 21, 2019 at 3:06 PM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

ORP2 is a new protein which is responsible for transporting cholesterol inside cells that opens the way for new drugs to increase the body's good cholesterol levels, according to the Sydney researchers.
Drugs Acting Through New Protein Increases Body's HDL Levels
Drugs Acting Through New Protein Increases Body's HDL Levels

ORP2 can increase the amount of cholesterol in cells, a process called cholesterol efflux. We think this pathway will be very important for the development of a drug to increase this good cholesterol, said Rob Yang, Professor from the University of New South Wales in Australia.

Until now, drugs including statins have targeted bad cholesterol (LDL) by inhibiting its synthesis in the liver in an effort to mitigate the risk of heart disease and stroke.

However, while statins are effective at lowering LDL levels, they do little to increase the levels of good cholesterol (HDL) and there is no other drug in use that can significantly boost the human body's HDL levels.

Up to 90 per cent of a cell's cholesterol is found at the cell's plasma membrane, said the study published in the journal Molecular Cell.

"Knowing the molecules that deliver cholesterol to the plasma membrane itself is a huge step forward. The transport of cholesterol to the plasma membrane is the key to the generation of HDL.

If such a drug could be developed, it would not replace statins, but would be used complementarily, with one drug used to reduce the bad cholesterol and the other to increase levels of the good, Yang suggested.

Importantly, ORP2 could also be targeted to fight cancer.

The rampant and uncontrolled growth of cells that characterises cancer could be stopped in its tracks by reducing the amount of cholesterol produced.

ORP2 could offer a new strategic line of research and possibly succeed where the use of statins in this area hasn't, Yang noted.



Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Recommended Reading

Dyslipidemia

Dyslipidemia is a condition due to imbalance of fats in blood. Find out more about dyslipidemia, its causes and methods to treat the condition.

Baby Food - Basics

The healthiest baby foods can be made at home. Products from big brands that claim to develop infants’ health in a variety of ways are no match for nutritious home-made preparations.

Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes

A well balanced nutritious diet can help you keep physically fit and mentally alert not only during and after the sports events but all round the year.

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Drugs Banned in India

Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market.

High Cholesterol

Cholesterol, a type of fat helps in cell functioning. High cholesterol levels or hypercholesterolemia in blood can pose a threat to life.

Lipid Profile Screening

Lipid profile test/screening is done by measuring total cholesterol, HDL-cholesterol and LDL – cholesterol levels in the blood.

Magical Millets for Your Health

Millets are far more nutrient dense than wheat and rice. They are inexpensive and tasty too. Nutritionists now advise switching to millets from wheat and rice.

Natural Remedies for Cholesterol – How Effective Are They?

Certain natural remedies are effective in controlling high cholesterol, when aided by lifestyle changes.

More News on:

High Cholesterol Drug Toxicity Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Drugs Banned in India Natural Remedies for Cholesterol – How Effective Are They? Magical Millets for Your Health Lipid Profile Screening Baby Food - Basics Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes Nutrition IQ 

What's New on Medindia

Health Benefits of Flavonoids

Nail Infections Caused by Manicures

Top 7 Health Benefits of Going to the Beach
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive