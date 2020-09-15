Drug for Liver Disease Could Treat Dementia

"The mechanism of action for this drug is currently unknown and the work we will now do to increase our understanding of how it works may help us lengthen and improve the lives of patients with FTD and potentially other neurodegenerative conditions too."Ursodeoxycholic Acid keeps neurons in better health, but the drug is not a potential cure for the disease.Dr West from the University of Sheffield, said: "In our lab models the drug was effective for treating Frontotemporal Dementia and motorneuron disease, but it does not rectify the underlying deficits, suggesting that the drug is neuroprotective but not a cure."Fiona Carragher, Director of Research and Influencing at Alzheimer's Society added: "Currently, there's no way to slow down or cure frontotemporal dementia, one of the most common forms of dementia in people under 65, so we're excited to see an existing drug stopping brain cells from dying. While this is in the early stages, it's a valuable first step on the road to finding a way to improve the lives of people with FTD and help them live longer.We need help to continue funding studies like this, so we're asking the Government to honour their commitment to double dementia research funds - while finding new drugs from scratch costs billions and takes decades, we must make every penny count by grasping opportunities to repurpose drugs already approved for other conditions."Source: Eurekalert