Dr. Reddy's Launches Toripalimab in India for Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Treatment

by Naina Bhargava on Dec 2 2024 11:39 AM

Toripalimab launched in India for metastatic and recurrent nasopharyngeal carcinoma, offering new hope for patients with this rare and aggressive cancer.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announced the introduction of Toripalimab in India for the treatment of adults with Nasopharyngeal carcinoma (NPC), a rare and aggressive head and neck cancer that develops in the nasopharynx, the upper section of the throat (1 Trusted Source
Go to source).

Mechanism of Action of Toripalimab

Toripalimab is an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that works by inhibiting PD-1 interactions with its ligands, PD-L1 and PD-L2, thereby enhancing the internalization (endocytosis) of the receptor. By blocking these interactions, it enables the immune system to target and destroy tumor cells. When combined with standard chemotherapy, Toripalimab has demonstrated a 48% reduction in the risk of disease progression or death.


Significance of Toripalimab's Launch in India

“The launch of Toripalimab is a significant milestone for patients diagnosed with nasopharyngeal carcinoma (NPC) in India. NPC is a rare form of head and neck cancer. However, the prognosis of the disease for patients in advanced stages is poor, and India is among the top five countries in the world in terms of disease burden,” said M.V. Ramana, Chief Executive Officer, Branded Markets (India and Emerging Markets), Dr. Reddy’s.

“As the next generation PD-1 inhibitor, Toripalimab has demonstrated superior outcomes for recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma (RM-NPC) versus standard of care, thereby meeting a significant unmet need for patients with NPC in India,” he added.


CDSCO Approval for Toripalimab

In April, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) granted approval for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories to import and market Toripalimab. The drug will be sold in India under the brand name Zytorvi.

Previously, chemotherapy with gemcitabine and cisplatin was the standard treatment for RM-NPC in India. Toripalimab is now approved as a first-line treatment for adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced NPC, to be used in combination with gemcitabine and cisplatin.


Global and National Incidence of NPC

NPC is a malignant tumor that originates in the epithelium of the nasopharynx. According to GLOBOCAN 2022 data, over 120,000 new cases of NPC were diagnosed globally in 2022. In India, there were 6,519 newly diagnosed NPC cases in the same year, with Kohima in Nagaland reporting an incidence rate of 19.4 per 100,000 population.

Global Regulatory Approvals for Toripalimab

Toripalimab is the only immuno-oncology drug approved by major regulatory agencies, including the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), the European Medicines Agency (EMA), and the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), for the treatment of adults with RM-NPC.

