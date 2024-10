Head and Neck Cancer: Microbiome’s Role in Detection and Prevention

Highlights: Head and neck squamous cell cancer has a 5 year survival rate of 68%

In addition to other factors oral microbiomes may cause head and neck cancers

It was found that 13 bacterial species increase the risk of occurrence of head and neck cancers

Epidemiology, Risk Factors, and Prevention of Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma



Did You Know?

#Periodontal_diseases not only affect #oral_health but can cause #head_and_neck_cancers. #microbiome #medindia’

Reviewing the epidemiology of head and neck cancer: definitions, trends and risk factors



Microbial Risk Factors in Head and Neck Cancer

Oral Microbiome and Subsequent Risk of Head and Neck Squamous Cell Cancer



Role of Oral Microbiota in Oral Cancer

Head and Neck Squamous Cell Cancer (HNSCC) includes cancers of the mouth, throat, and larynx, which can cause significant physical deformity. It has a 5-year survival rate of 68%.HNSCC is the seventh most common cancer globally. The mortality and incidence rates vary based on geographic location and demographic data with males being more frequently affected than females ().The prevalence of HNSCC is highest in South and Southeast Asia (chewing areca nut) followed by Central & Western Europe, and South America. In).The human oral cavity is the host for a diverse microbial community. Previous studies have foundHowever, there are no studies to confirm that the oral microbiome can be a causative agent for oral cancer. Oral microbiomes were the same in healthy and cancer patients.Apart from the well-known risk factors like drinking, smoking , and human papillomavirus (HPV) recent research has focused on the potential contribution of additional microbiota to the development of HNSCC.The role of bacteria and fungi in HNSCC was studied and the results were surprising. That includes factors related to the microbial metabolism of HNSCC carcinogens,The study showed that. Commensal bacteria (, andspecies) and proteobacteria (4 species) werePeriodontal pathogens like. Red and orange pathogen complexes are causative agent for periodontal diseases. Periodontal disease and other factors associated with poor oral health are assumptive risk factors in head and neck cancers ().Fungi are known to activate carcinogens and promote inflammation and tumor growth. Fungal species includingspecies andspecies wereSince there was no evidence that fungi were related to HNSCC, hence the interrelationship between bacteria and fungi was not explored.Microbial risk score showed that the 13 bacterial species along with combined red and orange periodontal complexesOral microbiome is a unique ecosystem that develops in a symbiotic relationship with human host.can be related to increased risk of HNSCC development.Well characterized red and orange pathogen complexes may play a role in early head and neck carcinogenesis.The identified bacteria and bacterial complexes associated with HNSCC along with other risk factors, can be used as potential biomarkers, to identify high-risk HNSCC individuals.Maintaining proper oral hygiene and understanding the complex relationship between oral health and cancer may help to take steps in preventing head and neck cancer. The identifiedand can help to develop preventive strategies to improve survival rates.Source-Medindia