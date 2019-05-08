DR Congo Tests Twelve More Patients for Ebola

‘A total of 12 people from various centers on the outskirts of Goma are undergoing Ebola tests after three patients tested positive for the disease. ’ Read More..

Other regions of the country fear the virus as it could spread from DRC to their territories.Mozambique nation set up several disease checkpoints along its border with Malawi as a precaution, and officials briefly shut Rwanda border with DRC.Ebola virus symptoms include fever, vomiting, and severe diarrhea, often followed by kidney and liver failure, internal and external bleeding.There is no proper cure for Ebola, although an unlicensed but tested vaccine has been widely used to help protect frontline workers.Source: Medindia