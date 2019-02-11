medindia
Benefits of Premium Membership

Down Syndrome People Have Spatial Memory Problems

by Colleen Fleiss on  November 2, 2019 at 9:59 PM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

GRIK1 gene linked to balance between excitation and inhibition in the brain has been discovered by Professor Juan Lerma's group, from the UMH-CSIC Institute of Neurosciences, in Alicante (Spain).
Down Syndrome People Have Spatial Memory Problems
Down Syndrome People Have Spatial Memory Problems

The GRIK1 gene is located on chromosome 21, which is triplicated in people with Down syndrome, who therefore have a higher of dose of many genes. This particular gene plays a very important role in communication between neurons, regulating the release of the main inhibitory neurotransmitter in the brain, called GABA.

Show Full Article


To maintain proper brain function, a good regulation of communication between neurons is necessary. This communication is done through neurotransmitters and can be excitatory or inhibitory, which would be the equivalent to the accelerator and the brake, respectively, of the nervous system.

The release of excitatory or inhibitory neurotransmitters takes place at the points of contact between neurons, called synapses. The correct balance of the excitatory and inhibitory neurotransmission makes it possible for the neural circuits to function properly. Pathologies apparently as different as anxiety, depression, schizophrenia, bipolar disorder or autism, all have in common the breakdown of the excitation / inhibition balance in the brain.

"We have seen in mouse models of Down syndrome that there is a problem of imbalance between excitation and inhibition of certain neuronal circuits of the hippocampus, a brain structure related to memory and orientation in space. This imbalance depends on the dose of GRIK1. Through genetic manipulation techniques, we have normalized the dose of GRIK1 in our Down syndrome model, reverting this imbalance between excitation and inhibition ", explains Professor Lerma.

When the dose of this gene is normalized in this transgenic mouse, spatial memory problems disappear", explains Sergio Valbuena, study's first author. Subtle changes Professor Lerma points out that the changes caused by this imbalance in inhibition are subtle and had gone unnoticed throughout the years of study on Down Syndrome.

Last year, Professor Lerma's group already demonstrated how slight changes in the intensity of synaptic transmission cause significant modification of behavior, depending on the brain structure affected.

When changes in the intensity of synaptic transmission take place in the brain amydala, fear or anxiety responses can be affected. If alterations in the intensity of transmission occur in the prefrontal cortex, it can lead to problems in personal relationships or an increase in aggressiveness, says Professor Lerma. And now this new study, published in Nature Communications, shows that a further inhibitory imbalance in the hippocampus results in alterations related to spatial memory, which likely accounts for orientation deficits in people with Down syndrome.

Down syndrome is the most frequent genetic cause of cognitive disability, so unraveling the physiological mechanisms responsible for these deficits is an important challenge. Described by John Langdon Down for the first time in 1866, Down syndrome is characterized by the existance of an extra copy of chromosome 21, which leads to several medical problems.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Recommended Reading

Down Syndrome

Down Syndrome is a congenital disorder among children commonly born to older mothers. The condition is also known as 'Up syndrome' because of the cheerful persona of the Down children.

Test your Knowledge on Down Syndrome

Down syndrome also known as Trisomy 21 is a genetic disorder caused by the presence of a third copy of chromosome 21. Down syndrome leads to impairments in cognitive ability and physical growth of the ...

Top 10 Facts on Down Syndrome

Here are some interesting facts on Down syndrome or trisomy 21, where the affected children usually have an extra chromosome 21.

People with Down Syndrome Diagnosed with Dementia, Alzheimer's

High rates of dementia, Alzheimer's are observed among older people with Down syndrome, reports a new study.

7 Ways How Writing by Hand Improves Brain Power

Do you want to sharpen the way your brain works? Try writing by hand to sharpen your mind and increase your focus.

Brain Exercises to Improve Memory

An active brain can certainly help in improving memory by strengthening the connections between neural impulses in brain.

Foods to Improve Memory Power

Eating healthy nutritious foods can help improve memory power and prevent brain-related illness. Eat foods that have numerous health benefits for keeping your brain healthy.

Quick and Easy Ways to Memorize Things

You can train your brain to memorize things faster. If you’re thinking about how to train the brain, then you may also be thinking if there are ways to improve memory. Here are easy and quick ways to improve memory and effectively recall information.

Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and mental exercise, social networking are ways to increase IQ.

More News on:

Down SyndromeBrain Exercises to Improve MemoryFoods to Improve Memory PowerWays to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)Quick and Easy Ways to Memorize Things7 Ways How Writing by Hand Improves Brain Power

What's New on Medindia

Breasts - Structures and Types

Status of Online Medical Consultation in India Has Regulatory Issues

Bimalleolar Fracture / Broken Ankle
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive