Smoking increases the risk for cancer, heart disease, diabetes and even blindness. However, a new study found that puffing on a cigarette does not increase the risk of dementia.

Does Smoking Increase Dementia Risk?

'Smoking may not increase the risk of dementia. However, smoking is linked to increase the risk of cancer, heart disease, diabetes and early death.'

The present study, published in the, stands in contrast to the previous research that found a correlation between smoking and dementia.Erin Abner from University of Kentucky, who was among the the researchers, said.For the study, the research team included 531 initially cognitively-normal people. They used a statistical method called competing risk analysis to determine whether there was a connection between smoking and dementia.The data demonstrated that smoking was associated with a risk of earlier death -- but not dementia.said Abner.added Abner.Source: IANS