One Molecule May Transform the Future of Fitness

Preparation and Preclinical Characterization of a Simple Ester for Dual Exogenous Supply of Lactate and Beta-hydroxybutyrate



Periodic fasting can improve insulin sensitivity by 20-30%, helping prevent diabetes.

Same Effect as a 10 Km Run on an Empty Stomach

Perspectives For Treatment of Brain Trauma

Scientists in Denmark have designed a molecule that mimics exercise and fasting by elevating lactate and ketone levels, which provide multiple health benefits, as published in the scientific journal:).It is well known that regular exercise and periodic fasting have a series of positive effects on the body. Exercise and skipping meals make for a stronger heart and reduce fat levels in the blood. The explanation lies in the body's natural reaction in which increasing levels of lactate (the salt of lactic acid) and ketones act as efficient fuel for cells which benefits the body's organs. A group of chemistry, metabolism, and diabetes researchers from Aarhus University has now created a molecule that can induce the same metabolic effects, without physical exertion or fasting."We’ve developed a molecule that can mimic the body's natural metabolic response to strenuous exercise and fasting. In practice, the molecule brings the body into a metabolic state corresponding to running 10 kilometers at high speed on an empty stomach," explains Professor Thomas Poulsen from the Department of Chemistry at Aarhus University. He is one of the leading researchers behind the study."When lactate and ketone levels in the blood increase, the production of an appetite-suppressing hormone increases, and the level of free fatty acids in the blood decreases. This has several health benefits, for example, reducing the risk of developing metabolic syndrome."According to the professor, it issince lactate and ketones, although they occur naturally, cannot be consumed in the necessary quantities without undesirable by-products such as acid and salt. This is where the new molecule, called LaKe, comes in.The development of LaKe is the result of several years of research collaboration between Thomas Poulsen, Professor Mogens Johannsen from the Department of Forensic Medicine, and Chief Physician and Professor Niels Møller, at the Department of Clinical Medicine and Steno Diabetes Center, Aarhus.All three have researched metabolism from different angles, and they all already knew from their own and others' studies that lactate and ketones have beneficial effects. It took them three years to make the chemical fusion of lactate and ketones, without the harmful 'fellow passengers' in the form of salt and acid."In a way, we’re not surprised by the effect, because we are combining well-known substances. The innovation is that we have now created a molecule which allows us to artificially control the amounts of lactate and ketones safely," says Thomas Poulsen.So far, the molecule has only been tested on rats, but the first clinical trials in humans are now underway at Aarhus University Hospital.According to Thomas Poulsen, the trials are expected to pave the way for the molecule to become an advanced nutritional supplement. It will especially help people who cannot follow a strict exercise and diet plan."It can be difficult to maintain motivation to run many kilometers at high speed and go without food. For people with physical ailments such as a weak heart or general weakness, a nutritional supplement can be the key to better recovery," explains Thomas Poulsen.The molecule also hasThese diseases are often characterized by low energy levels in the brain, which inhibit its optimal functioning."Because lactate can take over the role of glucose in the brain under stressful or traumatic conditions, there have been experiments to increase lactate levels in people with concussion. Patients who cannot perform strenuous exercise will benefit greatly from a drug that can boost these levels," explains Thomas Poulsen.Source-Eurekalert