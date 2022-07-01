About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Does Healthy Food for Children Vary From Adults?

by Hannah Joy on January 7, 2022 at 6:50 PM
Font : A-A+

Does Healthy Food for Children Vary From Adults?

Children above 2 years can eat the same healthy foods as adults, except for age-appropriate adjustments in texture and portion size, reveals a new study.

Society for Nutrition Education and Behavior (SNEB) issues position paper in the Journal of Nutrition Education and Behavior, which is published by Elsevier.

Advertisement


"If you think about kids' food, the archetype or terminology that we widely use to describe the food that we feed our children, it's really a social norm or societal construct that we've perpetuated," says Pamela Rothpletz-Puglia, EdD, RD, School of Health Professions, Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, Piscataway, NJ, USA.

Kids' food is operationally defined as food likely to be consumed by children aged 2−14 years, either at home or in the community. There is a long-held belief in the United States that children need different types of foods than adults, and many of these foods are highly processed; energy-dense; and high in saturated fat, sodium, and added sugar.
Advertisement

A diet favoring these foods can have significant detrimental effects on children's preferences and tastes, may exacerbate food neophobia or picky eating behavior sometimes seen in children, and may impact their health in the future.

In the position paper, the authors note that the idea that children need different foods than adults seems to have originated during the alcohol prohibition era when the hospitality industry created children's menus to offset the loss of alcohol sales revenue. Since then it is known that children over 2 years of age can eat the same healthy foods as adults, but kids' food and menus have become a social norm.

This social norm persists because ultra-processed foods like chicken tenders, hot dogs, French fries, and grilled cheese are prevalent in the food environment and they are highly palatable to children.

Nutrition educators play key roles in shifting consumer demand and social norms about food choices. They can do this by creating family and community resilience and healthy adaptation to the ultra-processed food environment, and by promoting the knowledge that children over the age of 2 can eat the same healthy foods as adults eat (while accounting for age-appropriate and nutrition requirements).

They can also help improve the unhealthy aspects of the kids' food archetype by working with the media, restaurant industry, and policy makers on health promotion messaging, marketing, menu labeling, and healthy default menu options.

By shifting norms about kids' food toward healthy food that both adults and children can enjoy, nutrition educators can promote healthy social and behavior changes at the individual, family, community, and societal levels.

"I think we need to partner with communities, the food industry, and policy makers," says Rothpletz-Puglia. "We need to partner and create mutually beneficial solutions."



Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
<< Superbug MRSA Seen in Hedgehogs First: Study
Human Case of Avian Influenza (Bird Flu) Reported in UK >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Human Chorionic Gonadotropin Diet
Human Chorionic Gonadotropin Diet
Highly Mutated New Strain of Coronavirus `IHU' Stirs Fear Beyond Omicron
Highly Mutated New Strain of Coronavirus `IHU' Stirs Fear Beyond Omicron
Probiotics and Iron Bioavailability
Probiotics and Iron Bioavailability
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Height and Weight-Kids Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Hunger Fullness and Weight Control Label Lingo on Food Items: Decoded Quiz on Weight Loss Wholesome Breakfast Choices for an Ideal Start Seven Surprisingly Healthy Foods Functional Foods Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan 

Recommended Reading
Prebiotic Supplements Help Women Make Healthy Food Choices
Prebiotic Supplements Help Women Make Healthy Food Choices
Young women who took prebiotic supplements, namely galactooligosaccharides (GOS), for four weeks ......
Make Healthy Food Choices by Expanding Mobile and Farmers Markets
Make Healthy Food Choices by Expanding Mobile and Farmers Markets
How to make healthier food choices? Smaller community-based retailers such as mobile produce ......
Unhealthy Food Ads Target Black and Hispanic Youth
Unhealthy Food Ads Target Black and Hispanic Youth
Restaurant, food and beverage companies target Hispanic and Black children with ads of unhealthy ......
Your Neighborhood May Affect Your Healthy Food Choices: Here’s How
Your Neighborhood May Affect Your Healthy Food Choices: Here’s How
Neighborhood may have a strong impact on the healthiness of dietary choices. A new study suggests .....
Functional Foods
Functional Foods
Functional foods are defined as foods that provide additional health-promoting and disease-preventin...
Hunger Fullness and Weight Control
Hunger Fullness and Weight Control
An erratic way of eating or any metabolic disturbance in the hunger fullness signals is one of the m...
Label Lingo on Food Items: Decoded
Label Lingo on Food Items: Decoded
Read on to become a “pro” in “label reading” and don’t get tricked by fancy promotions of food produ...
Seven Surprisingly Healthy Foods
Seven Surprisingly Healthy Foods
Here are some food items whose health advantage may come as a surprise to you....
Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan
Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan
Ramadhan calls for a change in your food habits, and to help you glide through it easily, here we’ve...
Wholesome Breakfast Choices for an Ideal Start
Wholesome Breakfast Choices for an Ideal Start
Good health and well-being depends on a leisurely breakfast. However, rushing our breakfast on accou...
Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts
Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts
The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food....

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close