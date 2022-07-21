About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Do You Get Pregnant While You are in COVID-19 Infection?

by Kesavan K.E.T. on July 21, 2022 at 7:38 PM
Font : A-A+

Do You Get Pregnant While You are in COVID-19 Infection?

SARS-CoV-2 or COVID-19 infection is associated with an increased risk of preterm birth, but only for women infected in their final trimester. The study of over 5,000 pregnant women is one of the first to look at pregnancy outcomes for COVID-19 patients by trimester. There is limited data on pregnancy and COVID-19 infection, This research has been published in the open access journal PLOS ONE.

COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women

COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women


The Indian Government has approved Covid-19 vaccination of pregnant women, who are to be counselled and informed regarding the risks and benefits of the vaccines.
Advertisement


Till date, studies have been small, usually limited to hospitalized patients, and have not reported outcomes with respect to infection at different stages of pregnancy. Noga Fallach and colleagues at the Khan-Sakol-Maccabi Center for Research and Innovation used anonymized data captured by Maccabi Healthcare Services in Israel to match 2,753 women who were infected with COVID-19 during pregnancy with 2,753 women who were not infected. Their study was conducted from February 21, 2020 to July 2, 2021. Among infected women, 17.4% got COVID-19 in the first trimester, 34.2% in the second trimester and 48.4% in the third trimester.

Does COVID-19 Infection During Pregnancy is Associated with Pregnancy Loss?

COVID-19 infection in the first and second trimesters was not associated with increased risk of preterm birth. However, women infected in their third trimester were 2.76 times more likely to experience preterm birth (2.76, 95% CI 1.63-4.67) - while women infected after 34 weeks of gestation were over seven times more likely to experience preterm birth (7.10, 95% CI 2.44-20.61). There was a lower rate of waters breaking before labor began in infected women (39.1%) versus non-infected women (58.3%), and proportions of caesarean sections and baby loss were similar in both groups.

Because of the increased risk of preterm birth in women infected during late pregnancy, the researchers suggest that during their third trimester, and particularly after 34 weeks of gestation, women should be advised to distance and wear masks to reduce risk of infection.
Pregnancy Exercises and Massages

Pregnancy Exercises and Massages


Nutritious food, rest, exercise and massage are vital for expectant women.
Advertisement

Dr. Tal Patalon, head of Kahn-Sagol-Maccabi (KSM), the research and innovation center of Maccabi Healthcare Services in Israel adds: "The results are encouraging and reassuring that COVID-19 infection during pregnancy is not associated with any type of pregnancy loss. However, it should be remembered that the research group tested the COVID pre-Delta variants, and does not refer to the dominant variant today, which is Omicron. We continue to conduct research to provide real-world data and knowledge to the public and decision-makers."

Source: Eurekalert
Stress and Miscarriage

Stress and Miscarriage


New research indicates that too much stress could lead to miscarriage. What are the risk factors to avoid? Read on to know more!
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Mushroom Coffee Health Benefits: Myth or Magic?
Mushroom Coffee Health Benefits: Myth or Magic?
Benefits of Star Anise - Slideshow
Benefits of Star Anise - Slideshow
Does Working on Night shifts Affect Chances of Getting Pregnant?
Does Working on Night shifts Affect Chances of Getting Pregnant?
View all
Recommended Reading
Anemia in PregnancyAnemia in Pregnancy
Breech Presentation and DeliveryBreech Presentation and Delivery
CoronavirusCoronavirus
Diet for Anemia in PregnancyDiet for Anemia in Pregnancy
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional HandshakeIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
Iron & Folate Deficiency Anemia In PregnancyIron & Folate Deficiency Anemia In Pregnancy
Nocturnal Leg CrampsNocturnal Leg Cramps
Pregnancy and ComplicationsPregnancy and Complications
The Magic Feeling of Being A MotherThe Magic Feeling of Being A Mother
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Breech Presentation and Delivery Pregnancy and Complications Anemia in Pregnancy Iron & Folate Deficiency Anemia In Pregnancy Diet for Anemia in Pregnancy The Magic Feeling of Being A Mother Nocturnal Leg Cramps Stress and Miscarriage Coronavirus Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake 

Most Popular on Medindia

Indian Medical Journals Color Blindness Calculator Find a Hospital Drug Side Effects Calculator The Essence of Yoga Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects Vent Forte (Theophylline) Blood Pressure Calculator Post-Nasal Drip Accident and Trauma Care
This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close