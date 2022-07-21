Is Telehealth Effective in Treating Menopause Symptoms?

Advertisement

Can You Treat Menopause Symptoms Effectively Through Telehealth?

FemTech, a term first coined in 2016, refers to the collective products and services that use technology to focus on women's health. Like telehealth, the FemTech industry was furthered by the COVID-19 pandemic, which prompted patients to seek technologies and products that would free their need to physically visit a healthcare professional and potentially be exposed to the COVID virus. These services have proven especially attractive to younger patients who have more interest in the use of technology.says Dr. Larkin. "Among other things, itin underserved areas where there is a paucity of certified menopause specialists. That's not to say, however, that all telehealth services are the same and that they can completely replace a face-to-face visit."According to Dr. Larkin, a telehealth visit with a healthcare professional with whom a patient has an existing relationship is a great way to augment care because that professional already has the patient's health history and data to make an informed diagnosis and recommend appropriate treatment. But she cautions that telemedicine care on its own with a professional who has no history can result in misdiagnoses.Dr. Larkin further points out that, because telemedicine grew so quickly and unexpectedly, there has not been time for standards and guidelines to sufficiently catch up."Women need to realize that not everything can be adequately addressed during a virtual visit, and evidence-based care is still critical," says Dr. Larkin. "Althoughbecause women can easily communicate their symptoms and concerns, there are times when a physical examination is still necessary. Vaginal dryness, for example, can have multiple causes, and menopausal women shouldn't automatically assume that menopause is the only reason. Only a physical examination can rule out other more serious causes."Patients can identify a practitioner certified by The North American Menopause Society (NAMS) at menopause.org," says Dr. Stephanie Faubion, NAMS medical director.Source: Eurekalert