About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Does COVID-19 Affect Pregnancy?

by Adeline Dorcas on July 21, 2022 at 8:06 PM
Font : A-A+

Does COVID-19 Affect Pregnancy?

Being pregnant during the COVID-19 pandemic can be really stressful. And, testing positive for COVID-19 during pregnancy can be even more dangerous for both mom and the unborn baby.

Pregnant women with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, had double the risk of being admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU), according to a study.

Do You Get Pregnant While You are in COVID-19 Infection?

Do You Get Pregnant While You are in COVID-19 Infection?


No need to panic. Higher rates of preterm birth in women with COVID-19 infection were in late pregnancy and there was no difference in pregnancy loss.
Advertisement


The study, published in the Clinical Infectious Diseases journal, showed that pregnant women with COVID also had four-times the risk of dying in-hospital than those who did not have the infectious disease.

The findings suggest that women who are pregnant or may become pregnant should avoid getting COVID-19 and protect themselves as best as they can with available vaccines, said researchers from the University of Maryland in the US.
Post-COVID Syndrome

Post-COVID Syndrome


Post-COVID complications are the conditions that develop weeks after recovering from COVID-19
Advertisement

Are COVID-19 Vaccines Safe and Effective in Pregnancy?

"If the mother does not do well, then the baby does not do well either. As we do not yet have vaccines for babies less than six months old, pregnant women should get the vaccine to protect their unborn children and newborns," said Nadia Sam-Agudu, Associate Professor of Pediatrics at the varsity's School of Medicine.

Sam-Agudu added that currently available evidence shows that COVID-19 vaccines indicated for use in pregnancy are safe, and emerging data show that they provide protection for newborns as well as mothers.

The study, examined data on 1,315 women hospitalized in six African countries -- Ghana, Nigeria, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda, Kenya, and South Africa -- including 510 pregnant women with COVID, 403 non-pregnant women with COVID, and 402 pregnant women without COVID.

Women with other risk factors such as diabetes, HIV, history of tuberculosis, or sickle cell disease were at greater risk for severe COVID. About 32 per cent of pregnant women with COVID needed in-hospital oxygen therapy compared to 16 per cent of pregnant women without COVID.

Some 19 per cent of pregnant women with COVID were admitted to the ICU, compared to 6 per cent of pregnant women who did not have COVID. Among the women hospitalized with COVID, 10 per cent of those who were pregnant died compared to the 5 per cent that were not pregnant.

Source: IANS
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts

COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts


Debunking several misconceptions or myths that have surfaced regarding covid vaccination is important and focus on the facts related to COVID-19 vaccines.
Advertisement

Is Tuberculosis Treatment Safe for Mom and Baby during Pregnancy?

Is Tuberculosis Treatment Safe for Mom and Baby during Pregnancy?


Treating tuberculosis (TB) as soon as possible in women who are currently pregnant can save both mom and the baby.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Mushroom Coffee Health Benefits: Myth or Magic?
Mushroom Coffee Health Benefits: Myth or Magic?
Benefits of Star Anise - Slideshow
Benefits of Star Anise - Slideshow
Does Working on Night shifts Affect Chances of Getting Pregnant?
Does Working on Night shifts Affect Chances of Getting Pregnant?
View all
Recommended Reading
CoronavirusCoronavirus
COVID in ChildrenCOVID in Children
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant WomenCOVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID TimesHow to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional HandshakeIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, DepressionMental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Coronavirus Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake COVID in Children COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times 

Most Popular on Medindia

A-Z Drug Brands in India Blood - Sugar Chart Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants Post-Nasal Drip Drug Interaction Checker Hearing Loss Calculator Iron Intake Calculator
This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close