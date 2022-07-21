Does COVID-19 Affect Pregnancy?

Advertisement

Are COVID-19 Vaccines Safe and Effective in Pregnancy?

The findings suggest thatand protect themselves as best as they can with available vaccines, said researchers from the University of Maryland in the US."If the mother does not do well, then the baby does not do well either. As we do not yet have vaccines for babies less than six months old,," said Nadia Sam-Agudu, Associate Professor of Pediatrics at the varsity's School of Medicine.Sam-Agudu added that currently available evidence shows that, and emerging data show that they provide protection for newborns as well as mothers.The study, examined data on 1,315 women hospitalized in six African countries -- Ghana, Nigeria, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda, Kenya, and South Africa -- including 510 pregnant women with COVID, 403 non-pregnant women with COVID, and 402 pregnant women without COVID.Women with other risk factors such as diabetes, HIV, history of tuberculosis, or sickle cell disease were at greater risk for severe COVID. About 32 per cent of pregnant women with COVID needed in-hospital oxygen therapy compared to 16 per cent of pregnant women without COVID.Some 19 per cent of pregnant women with COVID were admitted to the ICU, compared to 6 per cent of pregnant women who did not have COVID. Among the women hospitalized with COVID, 10 per cent of those who were pregnant died compared to the 5 per cent that were not pregnant.Source: IANS