Do SARS-CoV-2 Variants Develop Resistance to Human Interferons?

by Colleen Fleiss on July 25, 2022 at 11:32 PM
A new research has revealed how five SARS-CoV-2 variants interact with diverse interferons and identified COVID-19 virus has adapted to evade this key front-line defense of the innate immune system.

The work resulted from a collaborative effort by multiple scientists, including the laboratories of Mario Santiago, PhD, associate professor of medicine and Eric Poeschla, MD, professor of medicine, both at the University of Colorado School of Medicine.

Fluvoxamine: An OCD Drug can Prevent Covid-19 Patients from Hospitalization

Fluvoxamine has been proven among one such drug that could be used to treat COVID-19. Dozens of COVID patients showed no clinical deterioration in their symptoms when treated with a drug, fluvoxamine.
While the adaptive arm of the immune system responds definitively to infection by generating antibodies and T cells, the innate arm forms an earlier, first line of defense by recognizing conserved molecular patterns in pathogens. "SARS-CoV-2 just recently crossed the species barrier into humans and continues to adapt to its new host," says Poeschla. "Much attention has deservedly focused on the virus's serial evasions of neutralizing antibodies. The virus seems to be adapting to evade innate responses as well."

Resistance of SARS-CoV-2 Variants

Interferons are central molecules in the innate immune system that trigger a cascade of antiviral responses in cells within minutes of infection. As such, the interferon pathway could significantly reduce the levels of virus initially produced by an infected individual.

"They are clinically viable therapeutic agents that have been studied for viruses like HIV-1 for years," says Santiago. "Here we looked at up to 17 different human interferons and found that some interferons, such as IFNalpha8, more strongly inhibited SARS-CoV-2. Importantly, later variants of the virus have developed significant resistance to their antiviral effects. For example, substantially more interferon would be needed to inhibit the omicron variant than the strains isolated during the earliest days of the pandemic."
Green Fungus

Green fungus or Aspergillosis is caused by a common mold, which exists both indoors and outdoors. Every day, people inhale Aspergillus spores, but it isn''t harmful. However, it affects people who have a weak immune system. If the infection is left untreated, it can cause pneumonia.
The data suggests that COVID-19 clinical trials on interferons - dozens of which are listed in clinicaltrials.gov - may need to be interpreted based on which variants were circulating when the study was conducted. Researchers say that future work to decipher which of SARS-CoV-2's multitude of proteins might be evolving to confer interferon resistance may contribute in that direction.

Source: Eurekalert
Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Coronavirus is a large positive-strand RNA virus that is surrounded by a protein envelope. The virus obtains its name from the S protein spikes on its surface, which resemble a crown. The overall pattern of increasing coronavirus cases is shown to spike up with the "second wave" of COVID-19. With spiking effects of the second wave of follow COVID-appropriate safety practices like wearing
COVID-19 Antiviral Medicines More Likely to Reduce Hospitalizations and Deaths

Antiviral medicines such as molnupiravir and nirmatrelvir-ritonavir (Paxlovid) used to treat non-severe COVID-19 may reduce the risk of hospitalization and death.
