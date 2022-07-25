About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
COVID-19 Antiviral Medicines More Likely to Reduce Hospitalizations and Deaths

by Adeline Dorcas on July 25, 2022 at 11:16 PM
Antiviral drugs such as molnupiravir and nirmatrelvir-ritonavir (Paxlovid) used to treat non-severe COVID-19 may reduce hospitalizations and deaths, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal) .

Effectiveness of Antivirals in Treating Non-severe COVID-19

As most trials have focused on patients with severe or critical COVID-19, researchers conducted a systematic review and meta-analysis to understand the effectiveness of these drugs in treating non-severe COVID-19.

COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts

COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts


Debunking several misconceptions or myths that have surfaced regarding covid vaccination is important and focus on the facts related to COVID-19 vaccines.
Advertisement


"Because antiviral drugs may be most useful in non-severe disease, this review addresses an important gap in evidence," says Dr. Tyler Pitre, Division of Internal Medicine, McMaster University, Hamilton, Ontario, with coauthors.

The researchers identified 41 trials involving 18 568 patients with non-severe COVID-19, most of whom were aged 36.5 to 65.5 years. Compared with standard care or placebo, nirmatrelvir-ritonavir likely reduced the risk of hospital admission (46.2 fewer admissions per 1000), and molnupiravir probably reduced the risk (16.3 fewer admissions per 1000).
Fluvoxamine: An OCD Drug can Prevent Covid-19 Patients from Hospitalization

Fluvoxamine: An OCD Drug can Prevent Covid-19 Patients from Hospitalization


Fluvoxamine has been proven among one such drug that could be used to treat COVID-19. Dozens of COVID patients showed no clinical deterioration in their symptoms when treated with a drug, fluvoxamine.
Advertisement

These findings have implications for health care systems and clinical guidelines.

Nirmatrelvir-ritonavir Vs Molnupiravir

"Our findings suggest that nirmatrelvir-ritonavir may be superior to molnupiravir for some outcomes, which has implications for organizations, such as the [World Health Organization] WHO, that are in the process of developing recommendations addressing molnupiravir and nirmatrelvir-ritonavir," write the authors. "Health care systems deciding on drug procurement and cost issues need to consider the relative efficacy of nirmatrelvir-ritonavir over molnupiravir."

In a related commentary, authors point out challenges in applying these findings to current patients with COVID-19. Several of the trials on which the study is based were conducted among unvaccinated patients who had been infected with the Delta variant. As a significant portion of Canada's population is now vaccinated and many have been infected with the Omicron variant, the medications may be less effective in a real-world setting.

The commentary authors call for national and international approaches to rapidly generate evidence in a changing disease landscape.

"As the virus and population dynamics evolve, ongoing research is required to inform clinical and policy decisions," write Drs. Corinne Hohl, University of British Columbia and Vancouver Coastal Health Research Institute, Vancouver, BC, and Andrew McRae, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta. "Adaptive platform trials and large observational studies offer the best opportunities to generate timely evidence on the effectiveness of COVID-19 therapeutics."

The authors conclude, "These studies can be completed in Canada, but need to be supported by Canadian research funders, health care institutions, data custodians, health care providers and patients."

Source: Eurekalert
WHO Recommends Paxlovid Pill Against COVID-19

WHO Recommends Paxlovid Pill Against COVID-19


Paxlovid is an oral covid antiviral pill that can be taken at home by high-risk covid patients with mild infection, preventing the need for hospitalisation.
Advertisement

Virtual Reality: New Tool for Drug Design Against COVID-19

Virtual Reality: New Tool for Drug Design Against COVID-19


A new virtual reality tool helps scientists identify anti-viral drugs for COVID-19.
Advertisement
