Do Not Ignore Your Kid's Headache Symptoms: Here's Why

Headache is a common clinical ailment that is prevalent in all age groups. Even kids and teenagers are not spared from its affliction. Approximately 75 percent of kids of school-going age may experience a headache occasionally, and among them, 10 percent suffer from regular and chronic conditions.

Headaches are of two kinds: primary headache disorder, such as tension-type headache, migraine, chronic daily headache, paroxysmal hemicranias, cluster headache, for which there is no contributing etiology and the pain is caused due to specific intrinsic processes; and secondary headache disorder, that is, one which arises as a symptom of another ailment.



Primary headaches can be diagnosed by a meticulous and careful study of the medical history and physical examination. Once the diagnosis is established, an individually tailored treatment strategy such as preventive treatment, abortive pain treatment, and bio-behavioral therapy can be determined for a comprehensive treatment strategy.



Often about of headache is dismissed without seeking medical intervention. Adolescents and even parents these days tend to pop paracetamols and analgesics rather than visiting a doctor. This may be harmful since it leads to the development of medication-overuse headache, which is resistant to most of the available treatments.



A head-massage, cold compress, or good sleep can bring some relief in case of non-chronic headaches. A balanced diet and outdoor activities are recommended. It is essential to pay attention to your child's complaint and seek a medical practitioner's advice.



