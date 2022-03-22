About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

DNA Linked to Cancer Survivors Premature Aging

by Colleen Fleiss on March 22, 2022 at 10:21 PM
Font : A-A+

DNA Linked to Cancer Survivors Premature Aging

Gene variants associated with accelerated aging in childhood cancer survivors have been discovered by St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

The study, published today in Genome Medicine, is the first to identify genetic risk factors for accelerated aging in pediatric cancer survivors.

Advertisement


Today a majority of children with cancer in the U.S. survive. However, some survivors develop diseases that typically occur in older adults. It is not totally clear why some patients are more susceptible to developing age-related conditions than others.

"This is one of a series of studies my lab has undertaken to investigate aging biomarkers in childhood cancer survivors," said corresponding author Zhaoming Wang, Ph.D., of the Departments of Epidemiology and Cancer Control and Computational Biology. "We previously evaluated non-genetic risk factors including cancer treatments, health behaviors, and chronic health conditions that contribute to age acceleration. This study focuses on the underlying genetic factors among these patients."
Advertisement

St. Jude follows over 6,000 childhood cancer survivors enrolled in the St. Jude Lifetime Cohort Study (SJLIFE). As part of SJLIFE, scientists have characterized genetic variations by conducting whole-genome sequencing (WGS) of survivors' DNA. Wang's group analyzed the link between common genetic variants derived from the WGS data with epigenetic age acceleration (EAA) in SJLIFE participants. EAA is a measure of the difference between "biological" and chronological age for each survivor, and it strongly correlates with the development of age-related diseases.

Finding the Premature Aging Needle in a Genetic Haystack

Wang's group found variants in two genomic regions associated with the development of accelerated aging. One variant was in the SELP gene and the other in the HLA region. These genes are both involved in age-related diseases. For example, SELP is upregulated in Alzheimer's disease.

The scientists found the variants by employing an agnostic Genome-Wide Association Study (GWAS) approach. In this technique, the researchers compare the DNA variants present in survivors and community controls with different levels of biological aging (i.e., EAA). In the 3 billion base pair DNA genome, over 8 million variants were tested, and there were two single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) that appeared significantly different between individuals with different levels of biological aging. These SNPs in combination with other non-genetic risk factors may allow physicians in the future to identify the survivors at higher risk of accelerated aging before they develop premature aging symptoms.

"Our work can help determine subgroups at the highest risk for accelerated aging among childhood cancer survivors," Wang said. "The findings can also identify potential drug targets for future invention studies. For example, the protein produced by the SELP gene, p-selectin, already has an inhibitor used in other diseases."

All data analyzed in the paper is publicly available for other researchers in the St. Jude Cloud, which provides data and analysis resources to the global research community.

The study's co-first authors are Qian Dong and Nan Song, both of St. Jude. The study's other authors are Cheng Chen, of Shanghai Jiaotong University; Zhenghong Li, Xiaojun Sun, John Easton, Heather Mulder, Emily Plyler, Geoffrey Neale, Emily Walker, Qian Li, Xiaotu Ma, Xiang Chen, I-Chan Huang, Yutaka Yasui, Kirsten K. Ness, Jinghui Zhang, Melissa M. Hudson, and Leslie L. Robison of St. Jude. The study was funded by grants (CA021765 and CA195547) from the National Institutes of Health, the V Foundation and ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization of St. Jude.

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Do Genetics Play a Role in Oral Health?
Do Genetics Play a Role in Oral Health?
World Down Syndrome Day (WDSD) 2022 — 'We Decide'
World Down Syndrome Day (WDSD) 2022 — 'We Decide'
World Oral Health Day 2022 —
World Oral Health Day 2022 — "Be Proud of Your Mouth"
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
DNA Finger Printing Cancer and Homeopathy Stress Relief Through Alternative Medicine Cancer Facts Ageing and Sleep Genetic Testing of Diseases Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Progeria Epigenetics 

Recommended Reading
Childhood Cancer
Childhood Cancer
Childhood or pediatric cancers occur in children less than 15 years of age. They are rare and ......
Childhood Cancer Day: 75,000 Children Get Cancer In India Every Year
Childhood Cancer Day: 75,000 Children Get Cancer In India Every Year
India houses at least 20% of the global childhood cancer burden, with nearly 75,000 children ......
Approved Procedure to Restore Fertility After Childhood Cancer Treatment
Approved Procedure to Restore Fertility After Childhood Cancer Treatment
VUB scientists get approval for testicular re-implantation for men who were impotent to restore ......
New Clue for Childhood Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment
New Clue for Childhood Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment
New research shows that it is possible to analyze the whole genetic code in children diagnosed with ...
Ageing and Sleep
Ageing and Sleep
Sleep is a barometer of good health in the elderly. Sleep problems in the elderly are controlled by ...
DNA Finger Printing
DNA Finger Printing
DNA fingerprinting is a technique which helps forensic scientists and legal experts solve crimes, id...
Epigenetics
Epigenetics
In the recent years ‘epigenetics’ represents inheritable changes in gene expression that do not incl...
Genetic Testing of Diseases
Genetic Testing of Diseases
Genetic testing helps to confirm a genetic condition in an individual and involves q complex laborat...
Progeria
Progeria
‘Paa’ is a film in which Amitabh Bachchan, in a rare role reversal, plays son to Abhishek Bachchan, ...
Tattoos A Body Art
Tattoos A Body Art
Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)