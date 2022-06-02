About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Approved Procedure to Restore Fertility After Childhood Cancer Treatment

by Kesavan K.E.T. on February 6, 2022 at 11:08 PM
Approved Procedure to Restore Fertility After Childhood Cancer Treatment

The research group "The Biology of the Testis" led by Prof. Dr. Ellen Goossens (Vrije Universiteit Brussel) is the first in the world to re-implant the previously removed testicular tissue in men who do not produce sperms due to infertility due to the treatment of cancer during childhood. Until now, little has been known about this subject.

The team's pioneering research has made Flanders, the first in the world to receive permission to transplant frozen testicular tissue that can restore the fertility of former cancer patients. Since 2002, a total of 128 boys have kept their testicular tissue in the sperm bank at UZ Brussels for tracing.

Goossens ​​studied the effects and possibilities of having children who do not produce sperm. Following the successful research results, the Ethics team has now given permission to the research team to reattach previously collected and frozen testicular tissue to men. This will allow sperm cells to be developed that will be useful in fertility treatment.

Goossens said, "The support in the context of Kom op tegen Kanker via the FWO is invaluable for our research. It allowed us to develop a protocol for the preservation and transplantation of testicular tissue.
A study is currently under way in which boys who have had tissue banked are further followed up so that we can investigate whether their puberty is proceeding normally and whether they are fertile in adulthood. This is important because too little is still known about the effects of cancer treatments at a young age."

Ground Breaking Cancer Research in Flanders

Goossens' research is an example of Flanders' annual investment in a cancer charity called Kom op tegen Kanker. Flemish Minister of Science Policy Hilde Crevits said, "Once again, ground-breaking cancer research by Flemish scientists. Prof. Goossens' research is the ultimate proof that years of investment in cancer research pays off.

Cancer is and will remain a disease that many families or groups of friends will encounter sooner or later. Every opportunity for an accelerated diagnosis, better treatment or aftercare should be seized with both hands. That is why, in the framework of Kom op tegen Kanker, we invest each year in promising scientific projects through the Research Foundation - Flanders (FWO).

This year we are focusing on better screening for skin and lung cancer and the effect of immunotherapy. We hope that these studies will also yield ground-breaking results in the future."

Crewitz is raising an additional budget of €800,000, through the Research Foundation - Flanders (FWO). It supports three scientific projects that carry out research into the best diagnosis or treatment for skin and lung cancer.

At last, the team is expected to perform the first transplant this year. And VUB scientists got approval for testicular re-implantation to restore fertility after childhood cancer treatment.

Source: Medindia
